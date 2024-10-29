Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Payment App An Exciting Development

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

A new payments app, launched today, is an exciting development for the retail sector, according to Retail NZ.

Payap has been launched as New Zealand’s first digital wallet and Point of Sale (POS) app compatible with all New Zealand banks. It will offer a new lower cost contactless way for customers to pay, as well as other functionality.

It is due to go live to consumers in March 2025.

“This is an innovation that New Zealand retailers have been waiting for,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“Demand for secure, fast and convenient digital payments is increasing in New Zealand but to date, we have had limited access to the latest technology in this space. We are looking forward to seeing the impact that Payap and other new providers will be able to offer.”

Retail payments are a contentious area for businesses. Retail NZ wants changes in the system, to make it easier for businesses to understand, enabling them to provide better customer experiences.

© Scoop Media

