Vector And Entrust Dividend Safe With C&R Win
Communities and Residents (C&R) is grateful for the support of Auckland energy consumers who made their voice heard and delivered a clean sweep of all five C&R candidates, electing Alastair Bell, Dr. Paul Hutchison, Rachel Langton, Denise Lee and Angus Ogilvie in the 2024 Entrust Election.
Over the next three years, C&R will continue to protect the dividend, prioritise affordable and reliable power supply, back Vector’s investment into new energy solutions, ensure a sensible transition to a low carbon energy future, and retain consumer control of Vector.
The full list of priorities include:
• Keeping Dividends in Beneficiary Hands
• Maintaining Lowest Possible Electricity Prices and Network Reliability
• Increasing Funding for Undergrounding Power Lines
• Supporting Vector’s 2030 Carbon Emissions Reduction Commitments
• Investing in Low-Carbon Electrification
• Committing to Retaining Ownership of Vector
• Ensuring Strong Corporate Governance
"The C&R team bring diverse expertise essential for addressing Auckland’s energy needs. They are well-positioned to continue their impactful work, ensuring a robust, cost-effective, and future-ready power network," says C&R President David Hay, CNZM.
C&R also congratulates the election of new trustee Angus Ogilvie, who will be a strong addition to the team and bring valuable insights to the trust.
Entrust is a private trust established in 1993. It acts in the interests of its beneficiaries, over 365,000 households and businesses in central, east and south Auckland.