Vector And Entrust Dividend Safe With C&R Win

Communities and Residents (C&R) is grateful for the support of Auckland energy consumers who made their voice heard and delivered a clean sweep of all five C&R candidates, electing Alastair Bell, Dr. Paul Hutchison, Rachel Langton, Denise Lee and Angus Ogilvie in the 2024 Entrust Election.

Over the next three years, C&R will continue to protect the dividend, prioritise affordable and reliable power supply, back Vector’s investment into new energy solutions, ensure a sensible transition to a low carbon energy future, and retain consumer control of Vector.

The full list of priorities include:

• Keeping Dividends in Beneficiary Hands

• Maintaining Lowest Possible Electricity Prices and Network Reliability

• Increasing Funding for Undergrounding Power Lines

• Supporting Vector’s 2030 Carbon Emissions Reduction Commitments

• Investing in Low-Carbon Electrification

• Committing to Retaining Ownership of Vector

• Ensuring Strong Corporate Governance

"The C&R team bring diverse expertise essential for addressing Auckland’s energy needs. They are well-positioned to continue their impactful work, ensuring a robust, cost-effective, and future-ready power network," says C&R President David Hay, CNZM.

C&R also congratulates the election of new trustee Angus Ogilvie, who will be a strong addition to the team and bring valuable insights to the trust.

Entrust is a private trust established in 1993. It acts in the interests of its beneficiaries, over 365,000 households and businesses in central, east and south Auckland.

