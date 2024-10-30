Five A-League Clubs Enter Football’s Transfer Marketplace

Adelaide United FC, Auckland FC, Melbourne City FC, Wellington Phoenix FC & Western Sydney Wanderers FC have all gained instant access to over 800 football clubs in the global transfer market after joining TransferRoom.

TransferRoom is football’s only transfer marketplace, which consists of 800+ clubs and 500+ agencies from over 100 leagues globally, and it provides direct access to their key decision-makers, as well as real-time player availability and transfer market intelligence.

The five new additions from Australia and New Zealand become the first clubs from the A-League to join TransferRoom’s online platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome five A-League sides to TransferRoom,” said Simon Ankersen, Director of Club Relations at TransferRoom.

"Having TransferRoom available allows the clubs to be more effective on incoming and outgoing transfers.

“TransferRoom enables club directors to be aware of the buying market's needs and trends at all times, and the ability to proactively promote their talents to relevant buying clubs.

“By plugging into TransferRoom’s global network of more than 800 clubs across 100-plus leagues and 60-plus countries, these clubs will be able to seek out more opportunities to do business in every corner of the world.”

Both Auckland FC and Melbourne City have already found success on TransferRoom.

The signings of Luis Felipe Gallegos for A-League debutants Auckland, as well as German Ferreyra, Yonatan Cohen, and Andreas Kuen for Melbourne, showcase how these clubs have utilised football’s only transfer marketplace to unlock new opportunities.

Auckland FC’s Director of Football, Terry McFlynn, said: "TransferRoom has been an invaluable tool in our recruitment process, particularly as a new club building a competitive squad from scratch.

“It’s helped us get to where we are today and we’re excited about the possibilities it will unlock for us in future transfer windows."

Melbourne City’s Director of Football, Michael Petrillo, said: "TransferRoom is an important tool that allows us to provide and receive up-to-date information on player availability and movements with clubs right across the globe. It has already made a positive contribution to our scouting and recruitment process."

Since its launch in 2017, TransferRoom has revolutionised football’s transfer market and facilitated over 6,000 transfers of professional footballers.

TransferRoom’s online marketplace tells club decision-makers which players are available and what other clubs are looking for and enables them to communicate directly through a messaging system. They can also pitch players to other clubs searching for a specific profile.

In 2021, the platform also started to welcome selected agents and has built new links and trust between them and clubs, as well as helping them to strike deals. TransferRoom is used by over 500 Trusted Agencies.

TransferRoom works purely on subscriptions. It does not receive any commission from transfers it facilitates. Clubs and agents pay a subscription fee, which varies based on a range of factors, including size of club or agency, contract duration, and the subscription model chosen.

In addition to its online marketplace, TransferRoom also hosts 3-4 in-person summits per year. On 11 & 12 November TransferRoom will be hosting its next TransferRoom Summit in Istanbul, Türkiye where the key decision-makers at more than 300 clubs and 40 agencies will be holding transfer talks in world football's biggest transfer market event.

TransferRoom has several league-wide agreements, including Mexico’s Liga MX, MLS, Danish Superliga, Polish Ekstraklasa, Norwegian Eliteserien and OBOS-ligaen, Venezuela’s LIGA FUTVE and the 3. Bundesliga in Germany. In England, 17 of 20 Premier League clubs are TransferRoom users.

© Scoop Media

