Tough Christmas Ahead For Small Businesses

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 11:42 am
Press Release: Buy NZ Made

With the 2024 holiday shopping season set to be one of the most challenging on record, Buy NZ Made is urging Kiwis to support local businesses this Christmas.

Buy NZ Made executive director Dane Ambler says rising costs, economic uncertainty, and ongoing global challenges have put immense pressure on small businesses across the country.

"Christmas is traditionally a peak period for small businesses but the high cost of living is taking a bite out of disposable income and despite their resilience, many small businesses are finding it hard to keep the lights on.

"Business and consumer confidence seems to be improving, inflation is falling, and it looks like New Zealand's economy is turning a corner - but we're not out of the woods yet. It is more important than ever for consumers to choose local products and services to help their small businesses thrive."

Small businesses make up 97% of New Zealand's economy and are often family-owned and operated. Kiwis are encouraged to buy one locally-made item to help their local stay afloat this NZ Made Day - November 21.

Ambler says every dollar spent locally can have a ripple effect.

"Buying local means providing essential income and livelihood for many New Zealanders. It minimises transportation distances and emissions, contributing to a more sustainable future too.

"So shop early, plan ahead, and prioritise local businesses when making your holiday purchases. You can make a significant difference for small business and ensure a brighter future for New Zealand's economy."

