7th Annual Vegan Pie Awards Kick Off

In the seventh year of running the New Zealand Vegan Pie Awards, the new entrants keep coming in. This is great news for vegan pie lovers all over the country. As more bakeries receive requests from people wanting vegan pies, Kiwi bakers are stepping up to the task and those taking part in Bakels competition are also joining in. Master Baker Jason Hay returns to the competition once again, can he be beaten?

New entrant Kate from Gerry’s Bakery in Christchurch said “We have had our new vegan pie on the market for 6 months and it has been a hit so thought we would see what your team thought”

This year the top prize is $1000, for our Supreme Winner! The whole event is sponsored by Gilmours, Kind Café, Barker’s Professional and The Coffee Club. Judging takes place at Crave Café between 9am and midday, on World Vegan Day, 1st November.

This year we welcome Kylie Alla, who has been working as a plant-based development chef and recipe writer for over a decade and has a degree in Food Science and Nutrition. We welcome back our usual judges Aaron Pucci, an experienced Food and Beverage judge with over 15 years of judging who is joined by Jasbir Kaur, multi-award-winning executive chef & trainer and award judge regular, she is also President of NZ Chef Association Auckland. Last, but not least, an old hand at the Pie Awards, Coffee Club co-owner Brad Jacobs, a lifelong vegetarian and seasoned hand at eating and judging vegan pies

A gala dinner will be held on 5th November at Kind Café, where a delicious, sumptuous dinner (not pies!) will help to crown the winners. Tickets are available so get in quick if you wish. All the information you need is here https://vegansociety.org.nz/event/vegan-pie-awards-gala-dinner-2/

