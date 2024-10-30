Revolut Introduces Fee-Free Donations Feature For Seamless Charitable Giving In New Zealand

Revolut, the global fintech with more than 45 million customers worldwide, has today announced the launch of its fee-free Donations feature for users in New Zealand, allowing them to support charities with ease.

The new feature enables Revolut customers to donate to a variety of causes from a curated list of partner charities. Whether it's through a one-off contribution, a recurring donation, or rounding up spare change, Revolut's Donations feature ensures that 100% of the donated amount goes directly to the chosen charity—without any hidden fees.

New Zealand users can now select from three donation methods:

One-off donations: Customers can send any amount directly from their available Revolut balance, with a single, transparent transaction.

Customers can send any amount directly from their available Revolut balance, with a single, transparent transaction. Recurring donations: Set up automated contributions at a frequency of your choosing—weekly, monthly, or quarterly—while maintaining the flexibility to pause or cancel at any time.

Set up automated contributions at a frequency of your choosing—weekly, monthly, or quarterly—while maintaining the flexibility to pause or cancel at any time. Spare change roundups: With this option, customers can opt to round up every card transaction to the nearest dollar. The difference, multiplied by a user-defined factor between 1 and 10, is automatically donated.

“In 2023, Revolut users globally donated nearly £8.5 million to charities through our platform,” said Georgia Grange, Head of New Zealand at Revolut. “Aotearoa ranks very highly on the World Giving Index, so we are here to make charitable giving as impactful as possible. With 100% of funds going directly to our partners, the launch of the Donations feature in New Zealand reinforces our commitment to making a positive difference at both local and global levels.”

Partner charities that will be live on the platform at launch include:

Make-A-Wish The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps grant the wishes of seriously ill children.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps grant the wishes of seriously ill children. Movember - Movember works to raise awareness of men's health issues.

- Movember works to raise awareness of men's health issues. World Wildlife Fund (WWF) The World Wildlife Fund focuses on wilderness preservation and reducing human impact on the environment.

UN World Food Programme - The World Food Programme is an international organisation within the United Nations that provides food assistance worldwide.

Revolut is committed to simplifying the way people handle their finances, offering an all-in-one solution through its comprehensive mobile app. The launch of the Donations feature in New Zealand reflects Revolut's ongoing mission to equip users with tools that not only make managing money easier but also enable them to contribute to the causes they value.

How to use the Revolut donations feature: (Please update the Revolut app to the latest version before use)

Tap the Lifestyle tab in the bottom right-hand corner of the home screen. Tap Donation and select the charity customer wishes to support. Select Donate, Recurring Donation or Spare Change to make a donation.

The Donations feature is the latest addition to Revolut’s suite of financial products and features available in New Zealand, which include currency exchange, cryptocurrency trading and most recently, commodities trading. With the launch of Donations, Revolut continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the needs of users in New Zealand.

