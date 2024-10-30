MTF Finance Welcomes Zoe Anderson As Chief Credit Officer

MTF Finance has announced the appointment of Zoe Anderson as its new Chief Credit Officer, effective January 2025. Anderson joins the team with over 13 years of experience at RAC Finance in Western Australia, where she held the position of Senior Manager of Operations. Her extensive background in credit management and team leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in MTF Finance's continued growth.

Chief Executive Chris Lamers expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition to the senior leadership team. “Zoe has a proven track record of transforming credit and operational functions, while building high-performing teams. Her expertise, combined with her strong leadership skills and respected reputation within the Australian finance sector, will undoubtedly add immense value to MTF Finance’s people, customers, and stakeholders.”

Originally from Taieri, Anderson attended Taieri College before earning a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Otago. Reflecting on her new role, she shared her excitement about returning to Otago and joining MTF Finance. "It’s an honour to be part of such an iconic New Zealand company. MTF Finance is dynamic and forward-thinking, and I’m eager to contribute to its ongoing success and growth."

With Anderson’s wealth of experience and leadership capabilities, MTF Finance is well-positioned to strengthen its credit operations and continue delivering value to its clients across New Zealand.

