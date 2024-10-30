Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MTF Finance Welcomes Zoe Anderson As Chief Credit Officer

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 12:19 pm
Press Release: MTF Finance

Photo/Supplied

MTF Finance has announced the appointment of Zoe Anderson as its new Chief Credit Officer, effective January 2025. Anderson joins the team with over 13 years of experience at RAC Finance in Western Australia, where she held the position of Senior Manager of Operations. Her extensive background in credit management and team leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in MTF Finance's continued growth. 

Chief Executive Chris Lamers expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition to the senior leadership team. “Zoe has a proven track record of transforming credit and operational functions, while building high-performing teams. Her expertise, combined with her strong leadership skills and respected reputation within the Australian finance sector, will undoubtedly add immense value to MTF Finance’s people, customers, and stakeholders.” 

Originally from Taieri, Anderson attended Taieri College before earning a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Otago. Reflecting on her new role, she shared her excitement about returning to Otago and joining MTF Finance. "It’s an honour to be part of such an iconic New Zealand company. MTF Finance is dynamic and forward-thinking, and I’m eager to contribute to its ongoing success and growth." 

With Anderson’s wealth of experience and leadership capabilities, MTF Finance is well-positioned to strengthen its credit operations and continue delivering value to its clients across New Zealand. 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from MTF Finance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 