NZ Real Estate Agency Expands To Australia

A leading NZ real estate agency has today announced a strategic move to enter the Australian market.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) and Melbourne Sotheby’s International Realty have formed a joint venture partnership to further expand the Sotheby’s International Realty brand across Victoria, Australia.

NZSIR co-founder and Managing Director Mark Harris says the move will vastly increase the brand's market presence in one of Australia’s fastest-growing states.

"This joint venture represents an important step in the growth of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand in Australasia,” he says. “Victoria is the fastest-growing state in Australia and is projected to have a population of more than nine million by 2040.

“In respect of the connection to our business here in NZ, this further enhances our brand’s presence in the Asia Pacific which adds significant opportunity for referrals and cross-border business with NZ.”

Harris, originally from Australia, established New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty with co-founder Julian Brown 20 years ago and has since grown the business to encompass 27 offices nationwide, solidifying its position as the leading agency in the NZ prestige real estate market.

The Melbourne market – though currently undervalued in comparison to Sydney – presents exceptional growth potential. With population forecasts indicating the strongest growth rate of any Australian state, the gap in property values is expected to narrow over the next five years.

"There is a great opportunity to expand the world's leading residential real estate brand into the Melbourne market, offering property owners the ability to showcase their homes on a global stage," says Harris. "By combining our strengths and resources, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and influence in the Victoria market, delivering exceptional service to our clients."

Rob Curtain, who took control of Melbourne Sotheby’s International Realty in 2019, has dedicated himself to building a high-performing team that has dominated the prestigious Mornington Peninsula market for over a decade under the Peninsula Sotheby’s International Realty banner.

This joint venture will enable Curtain to retain control of his Peninsula offices while leveraging the group’s combined expertise to ignite the growth of Melbourne Sotheby’s International Realty across central Melbourne and regional Victoria.

“It’s simply the perfect fit. I didn’t have to think about it for long, and we had total support from the brand’s leadership,” says Curtain. “New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty has long been one of the brand’s great success stories, growing their business from scratch to dominate the luxury end of the NZ property market.”

NZSIR co-founder and Managing Director Julian Brown adds: "Our vision has always been to bring the Sotheby’s International Realty brand to key markets where we see the opportunity for growth and excellence.

“This partnership with Melbourne Sotheby’s International Realty allows us to further that vision, combining our expertise to build a formidable presence in Victoria."

As the first step in the broad expansion plan, Melbourne Sotheby’s International Realty is set to open a new central Melbourne office in the prestigious suburb of Toorak in the coming weeks. The office will operate under the leadership of award-winning agents Antoinette Nido and Max Ruttner, who bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence.

About New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) is a specialist agency that focuses on the sale of premium property through quality marketing and global networking. Founded in 2005 by Mark Harris and Julian Brown, the NZ branch of the global company has 27 offices nationwide – Northland, Auckland Ponsonby, Auckland North Shore, Auckland Remuera, Auckland Eastern Bays, Auckland South East, Waiheke Island, Hamilton, Cambridge, Rotorua, Taupō, Napier, Ahuriri, Havelock North, Palmerston North, Masterton, Greytown, Kapiti, Wellington, Hutt Valley, Nelson, Marlborough, Christchurch, Wānaka, Arrowtown and its head office in Queenstown. It also has an Australian office in Melbourne, Victoria. NZSIR is part of Sotheby’s International Realty – the world’s leading luxury real estate company – with a global network of approximately 1,110 offices and more than 26,400 affiliated independent sales associates throughout 83 countries and territories. It is through this unparalleled luxury network that NZSIR is able to access and market properties on an international level. In 2022/2023 NZSIR was named Best International Real Estate Agency Asia Pacific (5-20 offices) at the International Property Awards.

© Scoop Media

