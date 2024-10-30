Auckland Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be jumping for joy after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $1.5 million on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

