From Beats To Treats: Fat Freddy’s Drop & WCF Jam SLO MO Chocolate Delight

Wellington, 31 October 2024 - Fat Freddy’s Drop is hitting a sweet new note with the release of its first-ever chocolate bar in a unique collaboration with Wellington Chocolate Factory. The Passionfruit and Coconut Milk Bar celebrates SLO MO the band’s new soulful bass-heavy studio album, mixing flavours that evoke the taste of a classic Aotearoa summer and vibrant Pacific connections.

FFD x WCF - Bar and SLO MO vinyl 2 - Credit Alexanders Art Agency. Photo/Supplied.

WCF Team x FFD team- Credit Alexanders Art Agency. Photo/Supplied.

The ‘summer in a chocolate bar’ collaboration features silky vegan coconut milk chocolate made from Vanuatu cocoa, a fresh passionfruit punch, and is topped with toasted coconut. Fat Freddys Drop worked with WCF to develop the combination, with keyboardist Iain Gordon’s wife Ema Pomare helping to perfect the tropical flavours, and members of the band dropping by to sample the test bars.

“Creating this bar brings together everything we love as a band - music, great food and family,” says Gordon.

“In a world that moves so fast, we need to slow down and savour these moments. Like us, WCF has fiercely defended its independence and craft, and working with their team who take a hands-on approach has been inspiring”.

The roots between Fat Freddy’s Drop and Wellington Chocolate Factory (WCF) run deep, with WCF co-founder Gabe Davidson, a musician himself, first meeting Fat Freddy’s horn players, Toby Laing, Joe Lindsay and Scott Towers at the Wellington Music Conservatorium in the late 1990s.

“For WCF, this is the first time our chocolate has been musically inspired and it’s an honour to do this with such legendary musicians,” says Davidson.

“This bar captures the essence of Aotearoa, a celebration of our culture and shared vision of a better-tasting world.”

The project also brings attention to WCF’s Pacific partnerships. Since 2015, they have worked closely with Pacific cocoa farmers and now source the majority of their beans from the region.

“We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the farmers of Vanuatu through Fat Freddy’s global reach - it’s a chance to showcase the quality of cocoa produced in the Pacific and build support for their craft,” Davidson adds.

The limited edition Passionfruit and Coconut Milk Bar ($15 RRP) will be available at Fat Freddy’s SLO MO album release concerts across Aotearoa and on the band’s upcoming European and UK tour, at WCF instore and online, and at selected retailers including Moore Wilson’s in Wellington and Farro in Auckland.

To celebrate, Fat Freddy’s Drop and WCF are giving away four double passes to the SLO MO headline show at Upper Hutt’s Brewtown in January 2025. More details can be found via Instagram.

About Wellington Chocolate Factory

Small but mighty with a dream of creating a better-tasting world, Wellington Chocolate Factory makes some of the world’s highest-quality, ethical chocolate, guaranteed to take you on a taste adventure from first bite. Working to ensure a sweeter future for those growing their amazing cocoa beans, they are New Zealand’s original bean-to-bar chocolate maker. Based in Eva Street Wellington, they offer tours choc-full of chocolate goodness and the chance to watch the bean-to-bar magic happen at their delicious factory. To find out more, visit www.wcf.co.nz

