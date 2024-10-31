Abe’s Bagels Eyes Big Opportunity With New Bagel Thins

Abe’s Bagels CEO Jesse Newson with the brand’s new THIINS Bagels. Photo/Supplied.

Abe’s Bagels is launching a new product designed to appeal to consumers looking for a lighter bagel option across New Zealand and Australia.

The Auckland based bagel company has unveiled its new thin bagels, appropriately named THIIINS, which offer a lighter and thinner alternative to traditional bagels. They are the first thin bagels to the market in New Zealand and the first to launch nationwide in Australia.

CEO Jesse Newson says the new product caters to consumers searching for a less filling, yet still delicious option for breakfast.

"We’re thrilled to launch Abe’s THIIINS, a product that reflects our commitment to meeting evolving customer needs,” said Jesse Newson, CEO of Abe’s Bagels.

“We can see more people seeking healthier choices, which still deliver the great bagel experience they love, and we wanted to create a product that fits into modern, active lifestyles.”

Abe’s created the THIIINS following research which identified a growing demand for lighter bagels options. Bagel THIIINS are just like a bagel, with the same great chew, only thinner, with less than 152 calories. No compromise needed.

Newson says with thin bagels already capturing 20% of the UK market, Abe’s Bagels saw a significant opportunity to introduce their own innovative version.

“Our Bagel THIIINS have the same bagel taste and texture, but thinner and fewer calories than two slices of toast, making them an ideal choice for consumers seeking balance in their diets,” said Newson.

“We invested in a whole new production line to create this product and we’re really pleased with the end result. We got the product from concept to shelf within 6 months. Consumers are loving them too, with strong sales across New Zealand and Australia.”

Abe’s Bagels bakes over a million bagels each week and has a 70% market share across New Zealand and Australia.

Their new THIIINS are on sale now in New Zealand and Australian supermarkets.

About Abe’s Bagels:

Abe's Bagels, established in 1996, is New Zealand's oldest and most trusted bagel brand. Known for their authentic, New York-style bagels, Abe's has become a staple in Kiwi and Australian households, delivering high-quality, delicious products for nearly three decades. Based in Auckland, the company proudly manufactures all its products in New Zealand while serving both the local and Australian markets.

