New Zealand Business Demography Statistics: At February 2024

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 11:27 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Business demography statistics provide an annual snapshot of the characteristics of New Zealand businesses. The statistics cover economically significant enterprises that produce goods and services in New Zealand.

Key facts

Provisional data showed that at February 2024:

  • New Zealand had 612,420 enterprises, an increase of 1.0 percent from February 2023; this followed a 2.0 percent increase in the previous February year
  • the number of paid employees in these enterprises (not an official employment statistic) was 2.5 million, up 1.5 percent from February 2023
  • these enterprises had 649,160 business locations, an increase of 0.9 percent from February 2023
  • of the 19 industries, 11 had more enterprises compared with February 2023, and 14 had more employees
  • of the 16 regions, 14 had more business locations than a year ago, and 11 had more employees.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • New Zealand business demography statistics: At February 2024 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/new-zealand-business-demography-statistics-at-february-2024
  • CSV files for download - https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
