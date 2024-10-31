New Zealand Business Demography Statistics: At February 2024

Business demography statistics provide an annual snapshot of the characteristics of New Zealand businesses. The statistics cover economically significant enterprises that produce goods and services in New Zealand.

Key facts

Provisional data showed that at February 2024:

New Zealand had 612,420 enterprises, an increase of 1.0 percent from February 2023; this followed a 2.0 percent increase in the previous February year

the number of paid employees in these enterprises (not an official employment statistic) was 2.5 million, up 1.5 percent from February 2023

these enterprises had 649,160 business locations, an increase of 0.9 percent from February 2023

of the 19 industries, 11 had more enterprises compared with February 2023, and 14 had more employees

of the 16 regions, 14 had more business locations than a year ago, and 11 had more employees.

New Zealand business demography statistics: At February 2024 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/new-zealand-business-demography-statistics-at-february-2024

CSV files for download - https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

