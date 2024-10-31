Transpower Announces Board Chair Reappointment

Transpower today announced that Board Chair Dr Keith Turner has agreed to be reappointed until 31 May 2025.

Acting Chief Executive John Clarke welcomed Dr Turner’s reappointment, saying it would support a smooth transition for the incoming new Chief Executive James Kilty in February 2025.

Dr Keith Turner said, “I’m proud of the mahi Transpower continues to undertake on behalf of all New Zealanders, connecting homes and businesses right across the motu. It is well placed to face the challenges of the future, including growing electrification. I look forward to continuing to work with the Transpower Board and Executive and to welcoming James next year.”

