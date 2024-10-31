Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Transpower Announces Board Chair Reappointment

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower today announced that Board Chair Dr Keith Turner has agreed to be reappointed until 31 May 2025.

Acting Chief Executive John Clarke welcomed Dr Turner’s reappointment, saying it would support a smooth transition for the incoming new Chief Executive James Kilty in February 2025.

Dr Keith Turner said, “I’m proud of the mahi Transpower continues to undertake on behalf of all New Zealanders, connecting homes and businesses right across the motu. It is well placed to face the challenges of the future, including growing electrification. I look forward to continuing to work with the Transpower Board and Executive and to welcoming James next year.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Transpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 