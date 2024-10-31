Past Brian Gaynor Business Journalism Initiative Award Recipient Jonothan Milne Announces 'Powder Keg' Podcast

The Brian Gaynor Business Journalism Initiative is pleased to mark the publication of the first major news investigation undertaken with its assistance.

Newsroom has today published the first instalment in both print and podcast formats of its “Powder Keg” investigation into Chris Ashenden, the founder of health supplements business AG1.

The investigation involved the best part of a year of investigative work, required extensive international travel, and involved significant podcast production costs.

The Brian Gaynor Business Journalism Initiative provided $25,000 in initial funding to the project and, in consultation with Newsroom, agreed to additional funding of $20,000 as the investigation grew in scope and complexity for total funding of $45,000.

“This is exactly the kind of investigation that I know Brian would have been proud to have supported,” said Anna Gibbons, Brian’s wife and chair of the Initiative selection committee.

“It was a bold, difficult investigation and one that has uncovered important issues of public interest to investors and consumers.

“It is also the kind of investigation that we know is increasingly difficult to fund in the current commercial climate for news media.”

With the next round of funding open until November 30 for eligible NZ media outlets and journalists, Anna Gibbons urged applicants to “think big and bold”.

Applicants should also note the flexibility indicated by the selection committee in working with Newsroom to ensure the project came to fruition and the confidentiality with which the project was treated.

The Brian Gaynor Business Journalism Initiative is funded by a $1 million endowment from Anna Gibbons, administered by the Milford Foundation, an arm of the investment firm Milford Asset Management, of Brian Gaynor was a founder.

A long time and much-respected contributor to business news commentary and analysis for many New Zealand publications, Brian died suddenly in May 2022.

The Initiative was established in his memory to encourage and support high quality New Zealand business journalism.

Application details for the current funding round are available here:

https://milfordfoundation.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Brian-Gaynor-Business-Journalism-Initiative-2025-applications-Open-press-statement-23-09-24.pdf

The selection committee comprises Anna Gibbons, Pattrick Smellie, Nikki Mandow and Geoff Senescall.

