Sanitarium And NZFN Celebrate 10 Million Breakfasts - A Team Effort To Support Rising Food Demand Across Aotearoa

Sanitarium NZFN volunteering session (Photo/Supplied)

Since July 2020, Sanitarium and the New Zealand Food Network (NZFN) have distributed an incredible 10 million breakfast servings of Weet-Bix and other cereals to over 60 NZFN Food Hubs. These hubs are on the frontlines, tackling food insecurity across the country.

However, the need for donations has become more urgent. Recent data from NZFN reveals that their Food Hubs can only meet about 60% of the growing demand for food assistance, leaving many families without the support they need.

Liz Cassidy-Nelson, Chief Executive of the 155 Whare Āwhina Food Hub, emphasises the importance of food donations to her community.

“The number of people seeking help keeps rising, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep our social supermarket shelves stocked. We’re deeply grateful for every food donation, but essentials like Weet-Bix and Anchor milk, staples of a classic Kiwi breakfast, remain highly sought after. These are the items everyone values most,” Cassidy-Nelson explains.

As food insecurity worsens, the call for more donations has never been clearer.

Sanitarium’s contribution has been vital for NZFN, which has seen a 30% decrease in the number of people its recipient Food Hubs are able to support over the January to June 2024 period, compared to the previous survey. Furthermore, 9 in 10 Food Hubs cited the rising cost of living as the top reason their recipients came to them for help.

NZFN Chief Executive Gavin Findlay expresses deep gratitude for Sanitarium’s unwavering support over the past four years, emphasizing the powerful impact it has made.

“We are immensely thankful for the generosity Sanitarium has shown, and for their continued passion for our mission. Their consistent contributions have allowed us to provide nutritious breakfasts to the communities we serve, particularly at a time when more and more whānau are struggling to put food on the table. For those who have courageously reached out for help, receiving trusted and familiar household brands like Weet-Bix isn’t just about nourishment—it’s a source of comfort and empowerment during a time of immense uncertainty,” Findlay says.

As demand for food support intensifies, Sanitarium’s dedication remains a critical lifeline for families facing the ongoing crisis.

Sanitarium NZ General Manager, Michael Barton says, “Serving our communities in need is part of our purpose to ensure that everyone has access to nutritious food. So many Kiwis need a helping hand and we’re proud that our partnership with the New Zealand Food Network ensures that we can help deliver this food to the communities that need it most, building healthy, sustainable communities together.”

Sanitarium’s unwavering support has also played a significant role in helping NZFN reach the finish line of its Pitch In initiative. As more and more families struggled to put food on the table, NZFN last year put an urgent call out for Kiwis to ‘Pitch In’ and (virtually) fill Auckland’s iconic Eden Park with meals by World Food Day 2024. With the appeal coming to a close earlier this month, NZFN successfully filled the field twice, delivering 200,000 meals to Kiwis in need thanks to the generous donations from individuals and food businesses such as Sanitarium.

However, the demand for food support continues to increase.

About New Zealand Food Network

NZFN was established in 2020 to address New Zealand’s growing problem of food insecurity. It exists to bridge the gap between food supply and demand by redistributing bulk surplus and donated stock to communities in need and help ensure everyone has regular access to good food.

NZFN have developed a collection, storage and distribution system that operates at a scale and level of efficiency never seen in New Zealand before. However, the increasing numbers of vulnerable people now accessing food parcels means that more help is needed to meet the current level of demand.

About Sanitarium Health Food Company

At Sanitarium Health Food Company, we believe the ability of every New Zealander to make healthier choices underpins their potential for a long and healthy life. That’s why we’ve been creating affordable nutritious products, promoting healthy active lifestyles, advocating for plant-based diets, and giving our health foods to people in need since 1901. Sanitarium’s founders set out with a purpose to improve the health of our nation.

Today, Sanitarium is New Zealand’s largest health food company, home to much-loved brands like Weet-Bix™, Marmite™, UP&GO™, So Good™ and Skippy™ Cornflakes. We're still 100% New Zealand-owned and we remain passionate about helping everyone to live well.

