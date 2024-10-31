Wonky Box Expands The Fight Against Food Waste With Wonky Pantry

TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER 2024 – New Zealand’s fastest-growing fruit and vegetable subscription service Wonky Box, is elevating its mission to combat food waste even further with the launch of its exciting new venture: The Wonky Pantry.

Kiwi households can now choose from a curated range of rescued food items for their Wonky Box deliveries, from surplus stock and short-dated goods to items with minor packaging flaws. With one-third of food produced globally wasted from farm to fork each year [1], highlighting food loss throughout the supply chain, The Wonky Pantry gives these special products a second lease on life.

While Wonky Box is not aiming to compete directly with larger retailers, it simply complements the existing grocery sector by giving local suppliers an additional route to market.

Although slightly imperfect, the quality of Wonky Pantry items remains unaffected. These rescues are brought to customers at affordable prices, often cheaper than traditional retail prices.

More variety, less waste

The Wonky Pantry is a simple yet impactful solution for Kiwis wanting to do more for the planet. Each month, customers can choose from a unique selection of rescued products alongside bonus seasonal produce, allowing them to customise their usual Wonky Boxes to better suit their needs and maybe even try something new.

Co-founders Angus Simms and Katie Jackson shared their excitement: “We started Wonky Box with a vision to rescue wonky produce from orchards, and now we’re taking that ethos into the pantry.

“We’ve evolved from a ‘one-size-fits-all’ produce box to multiple offerings tailored to different households so that more kiwis can join the mission to reduce food waste. The Wonky Pantry is the natural next step in this journey, as we set our sights beyond the farm gate, to the food supply chain as a whole.”

A lifeline for suppliers

The Wonky Pantry also opens new doors for local suppliers. Through its custom-built platform, Wonky Box connects suppliers directly with consumers, providing an ethical and efficient way to move surplus stock, short-dated items, or wonky goods that might not reach your typical supermarket shelf.

Will Doyle, General Manager of Operations at FreshCo, who recently partnered with Wonky Box to move surplus honey after an export order fell through, said, "The Wonky Pantry launch was a perfect solution for moving stock efficiently. It's rewarding to see the products enjoyed locally, [and] the process was seamless on our end."

Alex Down, General Manager of Hands Down, a tortilla producer in Napier says ‘We’re excited to partner with Wonky Box on their Wonky Pantry. When our fresh Hawke’s Bay grown corn tortillas don’t quite make the cut, we cut them into six and they become delicious fresh corn chips, ready for baking or frying at home. Thanks to the Wonky Pantry we’re able to give every tortilla a home."

After a trial period in Auckland last month, where Doyle’s honey stash completely sold out, the Wonky Pantry is now opening its doors nationwide with a delicious lineup of rescues.

Inaugural ‘bites’ and pieces in the mix include:

Bennetto’s Fairtrade Chocolate – Bars of Christchurch crafted, Fairtrade chocolate that may have snapped in transit, or are in outdated sizes.

Culley’s Sauces – Garlic Aioli, Balsamic Glaze and Vegan Caesar Dressing, rescued from a stash of surplus stock discovered after a site shift.

Shoots Strawberries from 26 Seasons – “Too small” but just as sweet! Foxton grown, herbicide-free strawberries from Aotearoa’s pioneering vertical farm.

French Red Shallots from Fiesta Bulbs – Surplus shallots fresh from the fields of the Manawatū.

Hands Down Tortillas Chips - ‘Broken’ tortillas cut into triangle chip shapes and sold raw- ready to be cooked in the kitchen.

Peoples Coffee - Surplus coffee beans from made-to-order batches, the Wonky Pantry beans are packaged in outdated labels, further reducing waste.

The Wonky Pantry allows customers to personalise their Wonky Box orders by adding unique, rescued products each month.

Bennetto’s owner and founder Lucy Bennetto, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: “We’ve loved partnering with Wonky Box. From time to time, we get potential 'seconds' chocolate - broken by mistake or with packaging that isn't up to standard.

“We can't sell these through our normal retail channels. The concept of reducing waste and making slightly 'wonky but perfectly good' food more affordable aligns with our values. It's a win-win for everyone.”

