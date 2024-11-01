Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Māori Business Programme Kicks Off In Rotorua

Friday, 1 November 2024, 9:13 am
Press Release: IndigiShare

The inaugural cohort of Te Aka Matua participating in their first wānanga this week (Photo/Supplied)

[Rotorua] -- A six-week business growth programme designed to support Māori enterprise launched in Rotorua this week, welcoming 16 aspiring entrepreneurs into its inaugural cohort.

Led by IndigiShare Charitable Trust, with support from the Booster Foundation, Te Aka Matua offers a kaupapa-Māori-led business programme where participants will develop their entrepreneurial ideas through group wānanga and one-on-one mentoring, transforming their business visions into reality.

“This opportunity will provide invaluable mentorship, resources, and connections that align with my mission to revitalise indigenous art forms through fashion,” says Huriana Mohi (Ngāti Rangiwewehi), designer and founder of indigenous clothing label Hunaarn.

“With Te Aka Matua's support, I can refine my business strategies, strengthen my cultural storytelling, and explore sustainable growth. This will not only help expand my pakihi, but also empower others to embrace their Māoritanga through timeless, meaningful designs that reflect who we are as Māori.”

Bringing together a diverse group of participants, the inaugural cohort spans various industries and includes founders from all stages of life and professional experience.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I’m 60 years old this year, I suppose it’s never too late to keep filling the kete up,” shares John Richards (Ngāti Whakāue), founder of Ahi Compliance and Contracting Ltd.

Over the coming weeks, participants will work on crafting compelling business pitches, aiming beyond immediate goals to fulfil broader aspirations for their whānau.

“Te Aka Matua will not only accelerate the growth of our pakihi, but also empower us to contribute positively to our community and whānau,” says Renee Tapsell (Ngāti Whakāue), founder of dive education training centre, Aotearoa Dive.

“This opportunity will provide us with invaluable mentorship, resources, and a supportive network that can help refine our business by engaging with experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts,” Tapsell adds.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from IndigiShare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 