Māori Business Programme Kicks Off In Rotorua

The inaugural cohort of Te Aka Matua participating in their first wānanga this week (Photo/Supplied)

[Rotorua] -- A six-week business growth programme designed to support Māori enterprise launched in Rotorua this week, welcoming 16 aspiring entrepreneurs into its inaugural cohort.

Led by IndigiShare Charitable Trust, with support from the Booster Foundation, Te Aka Matua offers a kaupapa-Māori-led business programme where participants will develop their entrepreneurial ideas through group wānanga and one-on-one mentoring, transforming their business visions into reality.

“This opportunity will provide invaluable mentorship, resources, and connections that align with my mission to revitalise indigenous art forms through fashion,” says Huriana Mohi (Ngāti Rangiwewehi), designer and founder of indigenous clothing label Hunaarn.

“With Te Aka Matua's support, I can refine my business strategies, strengthen my cultural storytelling, and explore sustainable growth. This will not only help expand my pakihi, but also empower others to embrace their Māoritanga through timeless, meaningful designs that reflect who we are as Māori.”

Bringing together a diverse group of participants, the inaugural cohort spans various industries and includes founders from all stages of life and professional experience.

“I’m 60 years old this year, I suppose it’s never too late to keep filling the kete up,” shares John Richards (Ngāti Whakāue), founder of Ahi Compliance and Contracting Ltd.

Over the coming weeks, participants will work on crafting compelling business pitches, aiming beyond immediate goals to fulfil broader aspirations for their whānau.

“Te Aka Matua will not only accelerate the growth of our pakihi, but also empower us to contribute positively to our community and whānau,” says Renee Tapsell (Ngāti Whakāue), founder of dive education training centre, Aotearoa Dive.

“This opportunity will provide us with invaluable mentorship, resources, and a supportive network that can help refine our business by engaging with experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts,” Tapsell adds.

