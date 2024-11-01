Gulf State Trade Deal Unlocks New Region

ExportNZ welcomes a new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between New Zealand and the Gulf Cooperation Council, which provides new avenues for exporters.

Executive Director Josh Tan says the agreement with the Gulf States will streamline processes to get New Zealand products on shelves in the Gulf sooner.

"This FTA provides new market access to several Gulf States, making it easier for exporters to engage with customers and clients, and grow their business overseas.

"Exporters will be pleased to hear tariffs on 99 percent of goods will be eliminated in the first ten years of the FTA coming into force, providing certainty to businesses looking to enter Gulf State markets.

"With this deal and the recent NZ-UAE FTA, New Zealand now has access into the economic hubs of the Middle East. These deals will help unlock the region for exporters who had previously been deterred from doing business in the Gulf.

"The Government has set an ambitious target to double our export value by 2034. Agreements like this and the UAE-NZ FTA will help exporters reach that goal.

"ExportNZ on behalf of all NZ exporters, would like to thank our negotiators in securing this new deal."

