Wood Product Exporters Welcome The GCC Trade Agreement

The successful conclusion of negotiations on a trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is welcomed by New Zealand wood product exporters.

From a New Zealand basis we currently export around $35 million in value added wood products to the GCC, including panels, paper and planed timber. The removal of all tariffs over a 5-year period and the inclusion of provisions in the trade agreement such as streamlined customs processes and reduced non-tariff barriers, will provide further encouragement to develop this export market for wood products.

‘GCC countries are motivated towards sustainable construction using mass timber’, said Mark Ross, Chief Executive of the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association. ‘The adoption of mass timber and wood in construction aligns with the regions vision for sustainable development and green building practices, offering a future market growth opportunity for New Zealand wood product exporters.’

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. Within the GCC timber represents a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, making it a versatile choice for various structures.

‘Wood processing provides multiple benefits to New Zealand, and it is positive to see the government removing unnecessary barriers and implementing new trade agreements of future benefit to our industry'.

We thank Trade Minister, Todd McClay and his officials for the successful conclusion of the GCC trade deal.

WPMA – who we are:

The wood processors and manufacturers association is a voluntary industry association with a strong focus on wood as the heart of a future zero-carbon economy. Our members are located from Invercargill in the deep South to Kaitaia in the far North. They are leaders in the NZ wood industry converting harvested logs into a wide range of products including sawn lumber, pulp, paper, panels and engineered wood through to the development of bioenergy solutions. We see wood as the key resource to meet our 2050 zero-carbon target.

