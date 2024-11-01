Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland Vehicle Rentals Offers Affordable Minibus Hire For DIY Group Travel Across Auckland

Friday, 1 November 2024, 6:21 pm
Press Release: Auckland Vehicle Rentals

Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Vehicle Rentals (AVR) is excited to offer an affordable mini bus hire service, perfect for Auckland residents and visitors looking to organize their own group travel and save on costs. Ideal for family outings, sports team events, or group sightseeing tours, AVR’s minibuses provide spacious, reliable, and cost-effective transportation for groups who want to take control of their own travel plans.

With flexible rental terms and easy driving options, AVR’s minibuses are designed to make group travel a seamless experience. Customers can enjoy the freedom to explore Auckland and surrounding areas at their own pace, all while keeping costs low by handling the transportation themselves.

“Our minibus hire service is perfect for groups who want to travel together while enjoying the convenience and savings of a DIY approach,” said a spokesperson for Auckland Vehicle Rentals. “Whether you’re planning a family day trip, a sports event, or a weekend getaway with friends, our minibuses offer a comfortable, flexible solution.”

