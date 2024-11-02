Onions NZ Applauds Further Freeing Up Of Trade

Onions NZ is applauding the Government’s continued success in freeing up trade, this time with the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

‘This is a good outcome for export focused industries like horticulture as trade agreements like these are critical to New Zealand to doubling exports within the next 10 years,’ says Onions NZ Chief Executive, James Kuperus.

‘While the Gulf region is not high on the list of countries getting in line to buy onions from New Zealand, the region offers scope to other parts of the horticulture industry, including frozen vegetables.

‘Significantly, the new agreement locks in the current tariff free status of many exports to the Gulf from New Zealand. This is important as our country’s tariff free status cannot be taken for granted.’

James says the agreement also future proofs the sector by containing provisions to address non-tariff barriers, if they pop up.

‘New Zealand must continue to do everything it can to streamline trade, and get rid of tariff and non-tariff barriers, remembering that in the world today, there are more trade barriers than there were before Covid.’

Onions New Zealand would like to congratulate all those involved in delivering this new free trade agreement, after years of negotiation.

Key facts about New Zealand onions

Onion exports are worth about $150 million a year

New Zealand onions are exported to 45 countries around the world, including many in the Pacific

The New Zealand onion industry supports the Government’s objective to double exports, but needs improved market access to contribute to this objective

Onions also play an important role in many vegetable growers’ crop rotations.

