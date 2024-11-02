NZ Trucking Association Launches Free Transport And Logistics Recovery At Work Programme

1st November, 2024

The NZ Trucking Association (NTA) has launched the groundbreaking Recovery at Work (RAW) programme on the HARMfree Transport and Logistics Online Portal. With this new initiative, NTA continues to deliver impactful programmes that support the industry in caring for its people and driving meaningful change.

NTA received funding from ACC’s 2023/2024 Innovation Fund for its Transport and Logistics RAW initiative. The ACC Innovation Fund was established to support innovative approaches that help people recover from injury.

David Boyce, CEO of NTA, acknowledged ACC’s contribution: “We greatly appreciate ACC’s support, which has enabled us to make this programme freely available to our industry.”

Following nine months of intensive design and development, in collaboration with an interdisciplinary steering group, the programme was piloted by industry stakeholders to ensure relevance and impact. The development process involved senior health and safety leaders from transport companies, HR professionals, occupational therapists (OTs), Te Ao Māori experts, and healthcare professionals, with invaluable feedback from the HARMfree community of Health, Safety, and Well-being Champions from across New Zealand.

John Sansom, HARMfree Programme Manager, commented, “It’s been a privilege to work with such a diverse group of experts. Their insights, drawn from firsthand experience in the industry, have been instrumental in shaping these resources.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The RAW programme addresses the high incidence of workplace injuries within the transport and logistics sector, which lead to significant time away from work, decreased productivity, and adverse impacts on worker well-being. The programme provides a comprehensive recovery pack tailored to the unique needs of kaimahi (workers) in transport and logistics, focusing on critical aspects of recovery support.

“Our goal is to equip industry leaders with a clear, structured process that strengthens the connection between injured workers and their workplace, cultivating improved worker well-being, higher retention rates, and increased productivity,” says Sansom.

Now freely accessible via the HARMfree online portal, the RAW programme will assist leaders in caring for their teams. By adopting the programme, organisations enhance effective recovery pathways through streamlined protocols, and empathetic management practices that improve morale, and keep workers connected during recovery—resulting in quicker, more positive recovery outcomes. Multilingual resources and Te Ao Māori perspectives reinforce inclusivity and promote a supportive workplace culture.

Available resources include:

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

RAW Company Policy Template

Alternative Duties Template

Toolbox Talks

Educational Video

Multilingual Posters

Explore the Recovery at Work programme on the HARMfree Transport and Logistics portal - www.harmfreetransport.nz or reach out to info@harmfree.nz | 0800 338 338 for further information.

© Scoop Media

