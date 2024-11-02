Four Lotto Players Win $250k

Four lucky Lotto players will be on cloud nine after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Whangaparāoa in Whangaparāoa, Moshims Superette in Auckland and Clevedon Superette in Auckland (x2).

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s first ever $1.5 million Strike Must Be Won draw, the jackpot was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Strike Three. The $1.5 million jackpot was shared by 219 players, who each take home $7,299. The winning stores and locations will be available on MyLotto on Monday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

