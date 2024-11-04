TDDA Launches Imperans Report, A New Quarterly Workplace Drug Use Snapshot

The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA), New Zealand’s largest workplace drug testing provider, has launched the Imperans Report, its new quarterly workplace drug trends report. The report aims to provide Australasian employers with an analysis of drug and alcohol usage trends, combining results from both New Zealand and Australia to empower businesses to engage in proactive workplace risk management.

The Imperans report addresses an information gap for business. Government organisations like ACC and WorkSafe publish incident reports, but they do not quantify when substances are a factor. Future reports will serve to build businesses’ understanding of substance use patterns regionally and temporally so that they can anticipate and reduce workplace risks.

TDDA provides over 250,000 drug tests every year in New Zealand and Australia. In Q3/2024 tests from accredited clinic locations and mobile clinics throughout Australasia were used. All tests were taken between 1 July 2024 and 30 September 20241. Data is anonymised and aggregated using TDDA’s Imperans system, a bespoke IT platform for testing services, data recording, and reporting.

TDDA drug tests screen for amphetamine-type substances (ATS); benzodiazepines; cocaine; methamphetamine; opiates and opioids; cannabis; and synthetic drugs like synthetic cannabis.

This quarter, 4.55 per cent of the screens conducted by TDDA in New Zealand indicated the presence of drugs. THC remained the most common substance detected in workplaces in New Zealand, accounting for 72.9 per cent of cases, closely followed by amphetamine-type substances at 34.2 per cent. There was also significant opioid detection, indicating workplaces may want to remind employees of their drug policies surrounding prescription painkillers.

Below are the most prevalent substances detected across New Zealand in TDDA testing:

THC: 72.9 per cent

Amphetamine-type substances (including methamphetamine): 34.2 per cent

Opiates (including oxycodone): 12.9 per cent

Benzodiazepines: 4.9 per cent

Cocaine: 1.7 per cent

Alcohol: 0.19 per cent

It is crucial for Kiwi businesses to stay vigilant and adapt their safety strategies to evolving drug trends. By being proactive and staying committed to addressing drug-related issues, businesses can play a vital role in promoting safer communities and protecting the well-being of their employees.

“Businesses across New Zealand should be cognisant of the prevailing drug testing trends and the potential impact on employee safety, workplace productivity, and company reputation,” says Glenn Dobson, CEO, TDDA.

“Substances like cannabis and methamphetamine can significantly affect workplace safety. Symptoms may include impaired judgement, decreased coordination, and delayed reaction times. Anyone using these substances should not be operating vehicles or heavy machinery.”

TDDA recommends that businesses update their drug and alcohol policies, educate themselves, and train key personnel to recognise signs of substance misuse. Staying informed and prepared is the best strategy to ensure a safe and productive workplace.

Methodology

Testing data from 1 July 2024 and 30 September 2024 is aggregated and anonymised from fixed and mobile clinic operations throughout Australasia. Data from preemployment, post incident, and random testing has been combined. Testing methods included urine and oral fluid screening. Data is reported into the TDDA Imperans system, anonymised, and represents a snapshot of drug trends across Australasian workplaces and industries.

About The Drug Detection Agency

The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA) is a leader in workplace substance testing with more than 300 staff, 90 mobile health clinics, 65 locations throughout Australasia, and processing more than 250,000 tests annually. TDDA was established in 2005 to provide New Zealand and Australian businesses with end-to-end workplace substance testing, education and policy services. TDDA holds ISO17025 accreditation for workplace substance testing in both AU and NZ. Refer to the IANZ and NATA websites for TDDA’s full accreditation details. Learn more about TDDA at https://tdda.com/.

