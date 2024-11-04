Cove Compliance Acquires Compliance Consultants, Enhancing Its Status As NZ’s Top Independent Building Compliance Firm

Cove Compliance, New Zealand’s leading independent building compliance company, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Compliance Consultants, a respected provider in the industry. This strategic acquisition will solidify Cove Compliance’s position as the premier independent specialist in building compliance, broadening its service capacity and expertise nationwide.

The acquisition comes at a crucial time for the industry, which is becoming increasingly regulated and recent well publicised incidents highlighting the real risk of non-compliance. Property owners face growing demands to ensure their buildings comply with building Act, making it essential to work with compliance partners who have the depth of skills and expertise to navigate these challenges effectively.

“We are thrilled to welcome Compliance Consultants to the Cove Compliance family,” said Sean Owbridge, General Manager of Cove Compliance. “This acquisition will not only make us bigger and stronger but also cement our position as the leading independent building compliance business in the country. With the industry becoming more regulated, it’s critical that property owners work with compliance businesses who have the depth of skills to do things properly, and that’s where we excel.”

Ngok Ung, General Manager of Compliance Consultants, echoed these sentiments: “We’re proud of what we’ve achieved at Compliance Consultants, and joining Cove Compliance marks a new chapter for us. Together, we’ll have an even greater capacity to serve our clients with the highest level of expertise and care. I’m excited for what we can accomplish as a united team.”

Over the coming months, the businesses will gradually integrate under the unified Cove Compliance brand, with an unwavering commitment to making people’s lives safer and easier.

About Cove Compliance

Founded in 2002, Cove Compliance is New Zealand’s leading independent building compliance specialist. With a team of over 50 experts and three offices nationwide, Cove Compliance offers services including Building Warrant of Fitness services, Fire Evacuation Scheme design, Fire Evacuation trials and ongoing regulatory support for building owners and property managers. For more info please visit covecompliance.co.nz

