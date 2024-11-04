Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ASB Partners With CMC Markets To Enhance Share Trading Platform

Monday, 4 November 2024, 9:24 am
Press Release: ASB

ASB has partnered with CMC Markets Stockbroking, a world-leading online trading provider, to deliver a new, enhanced share trading platform.

The partnership will see ASB customers benefit from CMC’s market-leading mobile and desktop trading technology and digital access to over 15 international markets, along with other new benefits. 

Launch of the new platform is expected to take between 12 and 18 months as ASB works with CMC markets to design and build the revised offering.

Jonathan Oram, Executive General Manager of Corporate Banking, said: “We are proud of our online share trading platform and the fact that we are the only bank in New Zealand to offer a share broking service, which complements our other investment products and services including Wealth advisory and KiwiSaver. We are focused on accelerating progress for all New Zealanders and, by investing in this partnership with CMC, we will develop our offering even further for ASB customers looking to buy or sell shares.

We look forward to providing our customers with a world class mobile experience and digital international markets access. We will keep our customers and other stakeholders informed as we work through the developments.”

CMC Markets CEO,Lord Peter Cruddas, commented: "We are delighted to be announcing this partnership with ASB Bank to deliver our market-leading technology to Kiwis. We are excited to working with ASB Securities to deliver the best online share trading service in New Zealand."

CMC Markets Stockbroking is Australia’s second largest stockbroker with over $70 billion in assets under administration (AUA) and in excess of one million share trading accounts.

