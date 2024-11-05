Liverton Security Launches New Cyber Security Consulting Division In Wellington

Liverton Security is proud to announce the launch of its new Cyber Security Consulting Division in Wellington, a strategic move to enhance its comprehensive suite of security solutions for businesses and organisations across New Zealand and beyond.

This new division will be spearheaded by General Manager Murray Wills, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. Skilled in providing innovative solutions for complex challenges within the global cyber security industry, Murray will provide top-tier consulting solutions for the organisations’ clients.

Key services that Liverton Security will provide for its clients include: risk and security testing and assurance, vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, security governance, risk and compliance advice, privacy guidance, and cyber security education and guidance.

Founded over 20 years ago, Liverton Security has grown to become a respected leader in the global cyber security community thanks to its proven track record of delivering complex, high-quality security solutions for its clients. Liverton Security has a wide offering of innovative products, including SHIFT, MailAdviser, SEEMail, SmartGate, and DNS services.

With offices in Wellington and London, the company is well poised to meet the needs of its clients locally in New Zealand and internationally in the UK.

Richard Bourne, CEO of Liverton Security, expressed his enthusiasm for this latest expansion: “The establishment of our Cyber Security Consulting Division marks a significant milestone for Liverton Security. Under Murray’s leadership, we are confident that this division will provide unparalleled security consulting services to our clients.”

Murray Wills, General Manager of Liverton Security, shared his vision for the new division: “I am thrilled to lead this new initiative at Liverton Security. Our goal is to provide top-tier consulting services that address the ever-evolving cyber threats faced by organisations today. The new division will undertake risk and security assignments on behalf of clients. By leveraging our extensive expertise, we aim to provide our clients with robust and resilient security solutions.”

Murray has identified three challenges that clients are most likely to face this year, which include meeting requirements for privacy compliance, increased threats from cyber security and AI driven attacks, all of which Liverton Security is well placed to assist with. By helping their customers to better understand their current and evolving risks they help to ensure that their security systems are as robust as possible.

Liverton Security’s success is driven by a dedicated team of security-focused developers, systems engineers, consultants, and support staff. This hand-picked team is committed to developing world-class cyber security solutions and providing exceptional service to clients. Their collective expertise and relentless pursuit of innovation ensure that Liverton Security remains at the forefront of the industry.

