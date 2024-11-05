B Corp Certified PPE Supplier Gains 5th Certification

Steve. Photo/Supplied. Image/Supplied.

Global specialist glove supplier Eagle Protect is proud to announce its fifth consecutive B Corp™ certification, cementing its commitment to responsible and transparent business practices. Founded in Christchurch in 2006, Eagle Protect has led the B Corp movement, becoming New Zealand’s first certified company in 2012 and remains one of only two glove suppliers worldwide to hold this certification.

Eagle is committed to raising industry standards in glove performance and safety, impact reduction and ethical sourcing, offering solutions that benefit both their customers and the planet. Customers can trust that Eagle products meet superior levels of manufacturing quality and labour standards, reflecting a commitment to responsible business practices.

A key focus in Eagle’s B Corp recertification is their proprietary Delta Zero™ glove testing, together with the company’s commitment to supply chain transparency and traceability. With an increase in recalls due to pathogen contamination, third-party Delta Zero testing verifies a line of Eagle’s gloves against harmful toxins and pathogens, the only glove company globally to conduct such rigorous independent testing to safeguard their customers. Supplying gloves with superior performance allows significant reductions in glove usage and subsequent waste, resulting in savings of over 247,246 kg of waste and 3,640,567 litres of water in 2023 alone.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Since its inception, Eagle’s CEO and Founder Steve Ardagh has remained dedicated to building a better, more responsible business. With glove quality and fraud issues, labour violations and poor transparency frequently reported in the glove industry, choosing a glove supplier committed to its customers is crucial. Ardagh emphasises, “Our fifth B Corp certification is further proof that Eagle is raising the glove industry’s standards in quality and safety and responsible sourcing. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s work to help protect our customers and the planet.”

Learn more about Eagle’s B Impact Report here.

© Scoop Media

