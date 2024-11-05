Tao Climate Competes For Top FinTech Spot At National Startup Awards, Driving Innovation In Carbon Verification

Dublin, 4 November 2024 – Tao Climate, a trailblazer in carbon removal technology, has been selected as a finalist in the Irish National Startup Awards in the highly competitive FinTech category. The finalist pitches, taking place on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, at the McCann Fitzgerald offices in Dublin, will see Tao Climate’s CEO, Gary Byrnes, deliver a compelling pitch outlining the company’s innovative vision for a carbon removal Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) platform designed to ensure transparency and trust in carbon credits for global markets.

This recognition places Tao Climate alongside Ireland’s most ambitious startups, and its nomination reflects Tao Climate’s distinct positioning within the growing carbon removal industry, a crucial area for climate action. Leveraging strong partnerships with leading organisations like Google, the European Space Agency, and Enterprise Ireland, Tao Climate has developed technology that uses data intelligence to enhance transparency in the carbon markets – a critical need as industries worldwide intensify their commitments to decarbonisation.

Gary Byrnes and his team are no strangers to high-stakes innovation. Earlier this year, Tao Climate was named among the Top 100 contenders in Elon Musk’s prestigious XPRIZE Carbon Removal, a competition dedicated to finding scalable carbon capture solutions that will play a significant role in combating climate change. This remarkable recognition further demonstrates the company’s groundbreaking approach to carbon removal and verification, underscoring the potential of its MRV platform to drive meaningful environmental impact at scale.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Ireland’s potential to lead in climate technology is immense, and we’re thrilled to be part of this wave of innovation,” says Byrnes. "Our goal is to create a trusted, user-friendly platform that empowers organisations to make real, measurable impacts in their carbon reduction efforts. This finalist spot highlights our commitment to this vision and to the global fight against climate change."

The Tao Climate MRV platform stands out as a FinTech solution that not only supports climate action but also offers economic opportunities for companies and investors seeking verified carbon credits. With connections across aviation, technology and sustainability leaders, Tao Climate has rapidly established itself as an influential player in the FinTech and environmental sectors alike, with solutions positioned to bring much-needed rigour and reliability to carbon markets.

The National Startup Awards finals will shine a spotlight on Tao Climate’s drive to make environmental data accessible and actionable, inviting Irish and international audiences to support their journey. As the world’s eyes turn to Ireland’s startup scene, Tao Climate’s advancements in carbon removal and verification could soon become an integral part of global efforts to achieve net-zero emissions.

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate is an Irish-based carbon removal technology company, focused on building an advanced MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) platform to support global decarbonisation efforts. Backed by Google, Enterprise Ireland, and the European Space Agency, and recognised by Elon Musk’s XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition, Tao Climate is pioneering a new era of transparency and trust in carbon markets.

© Scoop Media

