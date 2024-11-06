Kiwi SMEs Habitually Falling Into The ‘Hire A Salesperson’ Trap

More than 60 percent of New Zealand companies cite a lack of sales as the primary constraint in their business, but the common assumed remedy is to hire a salesperson as a quick fix that inevitably ends in failure.

"People think they can hire a salesperson, and sales will grow. But a salesperson by themselves cannot solve the problem of low sales," explains Assia Salikhova, Managing Director of Smarketing Lab.

In a challenging economic climate like 2024, when many businesses cut marketing budgets in the hopes of better results in 2025, the real issue is often systemic. Salespeople perform best within an established framework, and without the right systems in place, even the best salesperson is likely to struggle.

“Marketing, not sales, drives lead generation. If your business slashed its marketing efforts in 2024, you risk an even worse outcome in 2025 unless decisive action is taken. A solid marketing plan does more than raise awareness; it prepares your business for sustained growth,” says Salikhova.

This includes improving your pricing structure, creating accessible content, and developing a strong lead-generation pipeline.

"You need to create an environment for salespeople to thrive. They perform well within an existing system, but unless you have a system, nothing helps.”

Salikhova says many companies make the mistake of hiring sales staff without providing the necessary tools, such as lead-generation systems, scripts for calls and meetings, or proper training. Without these, a salesperson is left unsupported, leading to inevitable frustration and underperformance.

Moreover, if your business hasn't addressed core marketing activities—such as creating content, running campaigns, and increasing visibility—your new salesperson won’t have the right conditions to succeed.

“Businesses need to remember that salespeople’s primary role is to close deals, not to generate leads. Lead generation is the responsibility of a well-thought-out marketing strategy,” says Salikhova.

Instead of hiring a salesperson as a quick fix, businesses should first ensure they have the right infrastructure in place.

Start with targeted marketing efforts, particularly to existing customers, as this can be a cost-effective way to generate additional revenue. Increasing visibility through PR and social media, and even consulting with a marketing expert or reading up on marketing strategies, can all help build the foundation needed for a salesperson to excel.

In 2025, companies that don’t adjust their approach will find themselves repeating the same mistakes, expecting different results.

“If you’ve slashed your marketing budget and done nothing to prepare, you’re setting your business up for failure before the year even begins. A lack of marketing focus is one of the top reasons businesses fail,” she says.

Here are three tips to ensure your sales strategy aligns with long-term success:

Invest in marketing before hiring sales staff– Ensure you have a strong lead generation system in place. Focus on creating content, improving visibility, and nurturing relationships with existing customers.

Provide salespeople with the right tools– Equip your sales team with scripts, collateral, and training to ensure they can perform at their best. Salespeople need support, not just leads.

Prioritise customer retention and outreach– Re-engage past customers through personalised marketing efforts. They’re often your most reliable source of future business and can help keep your sales pipeline healthy.

While salespeople are valuable assets, they are not panaceas.

“The solution lies in building a robust marketing system that provides the leads and support your sales team needs to succeed,” says Salikhova.

