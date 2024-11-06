Opening For New Pāpāmoa Supermarket In Growing Community

$10.5 million investment in the local community

New 3,100 sqm store

100 local jobs created

149 car parks

6 team member operated checkouts

8 self-scan checkouts

After years of waiting, the fast-growing community of Pāpāmoa East has the supermarket it deserves. New World The Sands opened its doors on Tuesday, 5 November and is a much-anticipated addition to the area, designed to serve the needs of a town that’s expanding rapidly. For locals, this is more than just a new store - it’s a milestone in a community that’s long outgrown its grocery options.

Mark Troup-Paul, the new owner-operator of New World The Sands, is no stranger to taking on big projects. With a track record of leading significant change projects and refurbishments, including a massive 2.5-year overhaul of New World Newtown in Wellington during the pandemic, he’s ready for the new challenge in Pāpāmoa.

After moving to the Bay of Plenty with his wife Charlotte and their three young children, the Troup-Paul family has fully embraced the lifestyle - surfing, fishing and being part of the local sports clubs.

“This is where we’ve always wanted to be as a family,” says Mark. “To finally open a flagship store in Pāpāmoa is a dream come true, not just for us, but for the whole community. They’ve been waiting a long time, and we’re here to deliver a store that’s built for the future.”

With a $10.5 million investment from Foodstuffs North Island, the regional co-operative of local grocers behind the North Island’s New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores, The Sands isn’t just another supermarket. It's one of the biggest in the area, with a huge focus on fresh, local produce. The store’s partnerships with local farmers, growers, and artisans will bring the best of the Bay of Plenty to its shelves, giving customers access to high-quality, seasonal products alongside everyday essentials.

“We’ve really leaned into the local aspect,” Mark says. “This isn’t just about stocking shelves; it’s about building relationships with the people who make Pāpāmoa special and bringing that straight to our customers.”

Chris Quin, Chief Executive of Foodstuffs North Island said: “We’re proud to offer Papamoa residents the choice to shop at a local, family-owned New World that will compete hard against the big Aussie supermarkets to offer the best value, quality and convenience.”

“As New Zealand’s only locally owned major grocery retailer, our separate regional Foodstuffs co-operatives applied to merge to ensure we’re match-fit to compete on a national scale against these big overseas players. Regardless of the outcome, we’re committed to investing in world class stores like this one, in every community we serve.”

The Sands is also built with growth in mind. Pāpāmoa is the largest population area in Tauranga, and with future developments on the horizon, the store is designed to grow alongside the community. Starting with 100 roles, the store could expand to employ 150-200 locals as it reaches maturity.

"The response has been incredible,” Mark adds. “We had over 600 applications just for checkout roles. The community really wanted this, and we're excited to give them a store that’s befitting of Pāpāmoa’s growth."

But it’s not just about size - Mark’s vision is to create a hub for the community, with a focus on fresh, quality products, fair value, and a shopping experience that reflects the vibrant, diverse spirit of Pāpāmoa. With butchers, bakers, fishmongers, chefs and signature products exclusive to The Sands, Mark and his team are committed to delivering something special.

“We’re not just opening a supermarket,” he says. “We’re building a cornerstone for the community, a place where people can find what they need now and know that we’ll be here as Pāpāmoa continues to grow.”

The opening of New World The Sands is the fifth store opening for Foodstuffs North Island in 2024, following New World Havelock North in July, Four Square Huntly in August and Four Square Snells Beach and New World Mt Albert in October. The New Zealand owned co-operative invests around $100 million annually in property upgrades and new store developments.

New World The Sands’ opening hours will be 7am to 9pm, seven days a week.

