DoubleVerify Strengthens Media Quality Authentication On Snap With Brand Safety And Suitability Measurement

Sydney, AUSTRALIA – November 6, 2024 –DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced an expanded integration with Snap to offer brand safety and suitability measurement. With this release, global advertisers can independently authenticate campaign quality and protect brand reputation within Snap’s engaging, user-generated platform.

“We're thrilled to bring DV’s brand safety and suitability measurement to Snap, ensuring campaigns meet rigorous media quality standards while maximising advertiser performance,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO at DoubleVerify. “DV’s mission is to help brands maximise digital investments and drive superior business outcomes. To support this objective, DV offers industry-leading measurement coverage wherever priority audiences consume media online – and especially in fast-growing, user-generated content environments like Snap.”

DV’s advanced AI-driven classification technology allows advertisers to align their brand promotion with appropriate and suitable content – maximising transparency, effectiveness, and confidence in their digital investments.

With this release, Snap advertisers will gain:

Brand Reputation Insights: DV’s brand safety and suitability measurement shows whether digital advertising is aligned with non-objectionable and suitable content, helping to safeguard corporate reputation and preserve brand equity across the Snap platform.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading DV’s brand safety and suitability solution is powered by DV Universal Content IntelligenceTM, the company’s industry-leading classification engine. Utilising advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, DV analyses all key content types — including video, image, audio, speech, text, and link elements — to provide advertisers with accurate classifications and ensure comprehensive coverage and protection at scale.

“Our expanded partnership with DoubleVerify gives advertisers the tools they need to ensure that Snap content upholds brand integrity,” said Darshan Kantak, SVP, Revenue Product at Snap. “Snap is committed to fostering a positive and safe online environment, and we prioritise brand safety with transparent content policies. This release demonstrates our dedication to helping brands invest safely on our platform.”

DV and Snap are currently implementing the technical integration and anticipate the solution will be available to all advertisers over the coming months. Brands can access their measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimise the performance of their Snap ads campaigns.

In September 2019, DV announced the launch of viewability and invalid traffic measurement on Snap. This upcoming release lets advertisers leverage DV’s brand safety and suitability measurement globally across all supported languages.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, DV strengthens the digital advertising ecosystem, ensuring a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

