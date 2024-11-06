Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Small Business Welcome New Procurement Rules

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 10:22 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Small businesses will welcome the Government’s firm direction to government agencies to pay their bills on time, BusinessNZ says.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says many businesses supply goods and services to government agencies and can experience hardship from late payment times.

"Businesses can look forward to their invoices being paid within 10 business days, given explicit requirements now placed on government agencies."

Mrs Rich also welcomed the Government’s intention to require government agencies to use e-invoicing from 2026.

"BusinessNZ has consistently advocated for improvements to procurement practices, and we are grateful for this e-invoicing requirement and other planned changes to the Procurement Rules."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 