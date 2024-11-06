Small Business Welcome New Procurement Rules

Small businesses will welcome the Government’s firm direction to government agencies to pay their bills on time, BusinessNZ says.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says many businesses supply goods and services to government agencies and can experience hardship from late payment times.

"Businesses can look forward to their invoices being paid within 10 business days, given explicit requirements now placed on government agencies."

Mrs Rich also welcomed the Government’s intention to require government agencies to use e-invoicing from 2026.

"BusinessNZ has consistently advocated for improvements to procurement practices, and we are grateful for this e-invoicing requirement and other planned changes to the Procurement Rules."

