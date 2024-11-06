Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Play Where You Stay: New Pickleball Courts At Commodore Hotel In Christchurch

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Alexanders Digital Marketing

Patterson Brothers (Photo/Supplied)

Christchurch’s Commodore Hotel has installed two new pickleball courts, adding to its existing amenities of a gym, pool, and tennis court to offer guests unique sport and relaxation options.

Positioned near Christchurch Airport, it is one of the few hotels in Christchurch to invite visitors to unwind or socialise with activities such as basketball, pickleball, and tennis right on-site.

Pickleball, one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, has developed a strong international and local following. "The courts are a great way for guests to stay active away from home," said Commodore Hotel Sales and Marketing Director, Thomas Patterson. "It’s a fun way to de-stress and also provides a unique team-building option for conference groups."

Owned by the second generation of the Patterson family, The Commodore Hotel is known for its resort-style facilities. Upgrades include a new 5 star hotel wing with executive suites, a terrace bar, and secure, affordable airport parking. Both guests and locals can take advantage of a convenient 3-minute shuttle ride to the airport, making the hotel an ideal choice for travellers throughout Canterbury. “We are lucky that our father had the vision to acquire land close to the airport in the 1970’s, which means we can offer convenient airport parking,” said Thomas.

The Patterson Group has continued to grow with the addition of Hotel Montreal and Queenstown Boutique Park Hotel to its portfolio. In the spirit of the pickleball trend, their sister business, Touchdown Rentals, has expanded its car hire fleet to include hybrids, BMW Minis, Mustangs, and SUVs, adding an extra element of fun to trips.

With the popularity of pickleball and additional upgrades, The Commodore Hotel stands out as a versatile choice, whether for leisure, business, or convenient access to the airport.

