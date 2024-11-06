Air New Zealand To Launch Own Wine Label Inspired By First Trans-Tasman Flight

Air New Zealand is spreading its wings into the world of winemaking, creating its own wine to be enjoyed by customers both in the air and on the ground.

Named Thirteen Forty Five, the label will pay tribute to the airline's inaugural flight from Auckland to Sydney in 1940, which spanned 1345 miles. Operated by Air New Zealand's predecessor, TEAL (Tasman Empire Airways Limited), that flight marked the beginning of a new era of air travel that would connect New Zealand to the world.

Crafted in collaboration with renowned New Zealand wine producer Villa Maria, part of Indevin Group, Thirteen Forty Five will launch with a signature sauvignon blanc and a pinot noir, available exclusively to Air New Zealand customers.

Air New Zealand has worked with winemakers on the ground in Marlborough to create bespoke blends that capture the essence of one of New Zealand's most famous wine regions.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Kylie McGillivray-Brown says each wine has been crafted with special attention to how flavours are experienced at altitude.

"This wasn't about simply putting our label on a bottle - we've collaborated with Indevin's world-class winemakers to craft these unique blends, creating an exclusive experience for our customers, whether they're savouring it at 30,000 feet alongside our thoughtfully-curated menu, or in our lounges.

"Each pour will be a toast to the journeys that have connected New Zealanders with each other and New Zealand to the world."

Thirteen Forty Five will be available from March in Premium Economy, Air New Zealand lounges, and exclusively on the Airpoints Store. For a limited time, customers will also be able to enjoy it during Koru Hour on select domestic flights.

Air New Zealand also showcases an extensive selection of New Zealand wines in its Business Premier cabin. Each year, local wineries are invited to submit their wines for consideration by the airline's Wine Ambassadors.

"From Waiheke Island to Central Otago, it's a privilege to showcase the very best of New Zealand winemaking and share it with the world," says McGillivray-Brown.

