Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million
6 November 2024
Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Lower Hutt will be in for a treat after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning tickets were sold at MetroMart Alicetown in Lower Hutt and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.
Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland
Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.