RealNZ Takes Top Honour In New Zealand Tourism Awards 2024

6 November 2024

Loved South Island tourism operator RealNZ has been named supreme overall winner in this year’s New Zealand Tourism Awards.

RealNZ was among the winners announced this evening at the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2024, hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) at Cordis Hotel in Auckland.

In addition to winning the industry’s highest accolade, the Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award, RealNZ has also won the Johnston's Coachlines Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business), and the KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award.

On accepting the award, RealNZ Chief Executive Dave Beeche said he was humbled and honoured to receive the award on behalf of the business and thanked the energy, passion and commitment of the team.

“We're really looking forward to continuing playing a small part in the future growth of New Zealand tourism,” Mr Beeche said.

"We will continue to make sure that every visitor who comes to us leaves New Zealand with a great story to tell."

RealNZ provides authentic nature experiences with offerings including water adventures, dining, eco-experiences and skiing. RealNZ’s purpose is to “help the world fall in love with conservation through extraordinary experiences in nature”.

Celebrating 70 years since its founding by conservation pioneers Les and Lady Olive Hutchins, RealNZ has maintained a rich heritage of fostering appreciation for New Zealand’s natural places, regenerating ecosystems and protecting Aotearoa’s natural treasures for future generations.

Award judges applauded RealNZ’s “unwavering commitment to sustainability”, saying it was a jewel in the crown of the country’s tourism industry.

Judges’ comments included: “RealNZ have moved from a nature-based business to a conservation advocacy business. They’ve clearly moved the needle – and continued to evolve to meet the needs of customers.”

The awards featured 11 winners in 14 categories. They were chosen from 47 finalists, with over 120 entries to the awards in total. Entrants ranging from Kiwi businesses operating at global scale to a deeply personal offering by a single guide, providing a unique experience of people, place and environment.

TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram congratulated all involved, saying the night was an inspiring showcase of the diversity of the best tourism offerings in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The sheer variety and quality of the entries this year shows an industry relentlessly finding new ways to provide wonderful visitor experiences. The passion for tourism and manaakitanga shining through all these entries is deeply affirming of the inspiring role the industry plays.”

About the New Zealand Tourism Awards:

The New Zealand Tourism Awards recognise businesses, organisations and individuals who are demonstrating business success, living the values of the New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment and embracing kaitiakitanga (guardianship).

They are hosted by TIA with Award Partner Air New Zealand, and sponsored by: Akiaki, Auckland Airport, Booking.com, Johnston’s Coachlines, Kiwirail Tourism, New Zealand Māori Tourism, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), Tourism Talent, Wayfinder, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, and Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust (TINZT). TIA thanks our valued partners and sponsors for their support.

The full list of winners is:

Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award

RealNZ

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Tourism Excellence Award (Micro Business)

Terra and Tide

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Tourism Excellence Award (Small-Medium Business)

Tauhara North Tourism - Te Pā Tū

Johnston's Coachlines Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business)

RealNZ

Wayfinder Community Engagement Award

iFLY Indoor Skydiving

NZME Visitor Experience Award

Tauhara North Tourism - Te Pā Tū

Tourism TalentEmployer of Choice Award

GO Rentals

KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award

RealNZ

Toroa ā-uta, Toroa ā-tai Māori Tourism Award

Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours Ltd

Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust

Industry Collaboration and Alignment Award

Tāpoi Te Moananui ā Toi | Tourism Bay of Plenty - Flavours of Plenty

Booking.com Resilience and Innovation Award

Hobbiton Movie Set

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Sir Jack Newman Outstanding Industry Leader Award

Fergus Brown

Auckland Airport Tourism Industry Champion Award

David Kennedy, International Antarctic Centre

Akiaki Emerging Tourism Leader Award

Anne Newman, Christchurch Adventure Park

