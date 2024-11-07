PowerUp Business Ready Applications Now Open: Is 2025 The Year To Transform Your Big Idea Or Early Stage Business?

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, the Regional Development Agency, is excited to announce that applications for the 2025 PowerUp Business Ready programme are now open. If you have an entrepreneurial mindset, an early-stage business, or a startup idea, this is your opportunity to take the next step toward making your vision a reality.

Starting in February 2025, PowerUp Business Ready is an eight-week programme delivered by Soda Inc, designed to provide participants with the essential skills, resources, and guidance to transform innovative ideas and fledgling ventures into thriving businesses.

Following its highly successful debut in 2023, 29 Taranaki entrepreneurs spanning a variety of sectors including food, rongoā Māori, tourism, fashion, and energy have completed the programme. PowerUp Business Ready is now back to support the next wave of local business innovators.

"PowerUp Business Ready brings together aspiring entrepreneurs for weekly interactive workshops, offering not just knowledge but a platform to network and collaborate with like-minded individuals," says Jennifer Patterson, GM Economic Development at Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki.

This year’s programme will continue to include presentations from local business experts. Previous participants heard from the likes of BDO, GQ Law, Design Garage, and Juno Gin, providing real-world insights and practical advice on topics such as customer discovery, business structures, financial management, and marketing.

"Taranaki is fast becoming recognised as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship," Patterson continues. "We are looking for early-stage entrepreneurs, those eager to start their own ventures, and anyone with a strong business idea to apply. The only cost is your time and dedication."

Applications for PowerUp Business Ready are now open and will close on Sunday, 24 November 2024. Spaces are limited, and successful applicants will be notified by 6 December 2024.

For more information and to apply, visit www.venture.org.nz/enterprise-and-entrepreneurship/power-up

