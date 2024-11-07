“Imagining A Better Way To Do Business” – Coralus’ 2024 Ventures Announced

Six Aotearoa businesses offering innovative female-led ideas have been selected as this year’s Coralus Ventures. They will join the global community of women and non-binary entrepreneurs, receiving five-year interest-free loans, expert mentoring, access to Coralus’ extensive network, and support from hundreds of Coralus members worldwide.

Vicki Saunders, founder of Coralus (formerly known as SheEO), is delighted by the business solutions tackling the world’s to-do list that this year’s Ventures are bringing to the table. Celebrating alongside the Ventures, she commends the ‘radical generosity’ of Kiwi Activators, whose commitment to Aotearoa-owned businesses remains strong, even in difficult economic circumstances.

“This year, we are thrilled to welcome six new Ventures, each ready to forge their own path with the backing of our dynamic community of over 700 women + nonbinary folks in New Zealand and a global network of more than 7000 women + nonbinary worldwide,” says Saunders.

The 2024 Venture cohort are all purpose-led businesses that span a number of industries including food and beverage, education and FMCG, proving that a difference can be made regardless of your area. This year, half of the named Ventures are founded by wāhine Māori.

Saunders says we need Kiwi entrepreneurs like the newly announced Ventures to spearhead innovative businesses that solve real-world problems, and Coralus exists to support them to thrive locally and globally. “Successful businesses are vital for driving economic growth and building a prosperous future for generations to come.

“Coralus is committed to supporting businesses that are on a mission to have a lasting, positive impact on the world. Together, we are imagining a better way to do business.”

Coralus is delighted to announce the selected Ventures for 2024 are:

PAUSE for Tea – based on Waiheke Island and founded by Timmy Smith, PAUSE for TEA crafts from whenua (land), for whenua, by Tangata Whenua (people of the land) non-alcoholic beverages from organic, and by-product botanicals.

Heart and Brain Works Ltd – based in Auckland and founded by Georgi Toma, Heart and Brain Works provides a comprehensive solution for mental health at work by addressing both the work environment and individual capability using a data-driven, creative and evidence-based approach.

Matakohe Architecture and Urbanism Ltd – based in Whangārei and founded by Jade Kake, Matakohe Architecture and Urbanism Ltd is a kaupapa Māori design studio working alongside hapū, iwi and Māori community organisations to realise their aspirations for the built environment.

Poutawa Ltd – based in Hamilton and founded by Genae Thompson, Poutawa Ltd specialise in te reo Māori resources, and curriculum design, using digital technology, online apps, and interactive learning to engage and excite learners.

Solid – based in Porirua and founded by Laura Nixon, Solid is on a mission to stop the 1.5 billion plastic toothpaste tubes that go to landfill worldwide by specialising in plastic-free toothpaste, tablets and powders that are vegan, cruelty free, palm oil free and are reusable and refillable.

Vince – based in Whangārei and founded by Debbie Stowe, Vince is an innovative, award-winning meal solution that promotes veggies and healthy eating, and reduces mealtime stress for families.

Saunders points out that the six Ventures are intertwined through themes of innovation, environmental stewardship, and whanaungatanga (connectedness), which resonate with Coralus’s own principles.

“Coralus Aotearoa New Zealand has achieved incredible progress since its launch in 2017, raising $1.7 million of community capital in circulation. Female and non-binary entrepreneurs often face barriers to securing investment, which is exactly why Coralus was founded.

“Every year the entrepreneurs selected as successful Ventures tell us they benefit from more than just financial backing – they value the support by a network of business leaders and innovators who prioritise relationships, mentorship and professional growth.”

In 2022, SheEO became Coralus, a name change that reflects the community’s ongoing evolution, transformation, and regenerative approach.

About Coralus:

Coralus (formerly SheEO) is a high-impact economic + social model powered by a uniquely inclusive community. Coralus collectively practices different ways of doing things for a better now and a new inheritance. Members offer and access resources at their own pace, creating a self-regenerating, pay-it-forward pool of skills, connections, funds, and support then used to advance ventures and the collective doing world changing work.

Coralus has circulated nearly $19M to 190+ women- and non-binary-led ventures by distributing capital via collective decision-making. 45% of those founders are from chronically excluded racial and ethnic groups. The payback rate on its unsecured 0% interest loans is 95%. Founded in Canada in 2015, Coralus' current footprint includes the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Vicki Saunders, as global founder of Coralus, set out to create an entirely different funding model for women. After decades of watching the low percentage of venture capital going to women, and less than one percent of corporate procurement going to women and non-binary people-led businesses – Vicki developed a model to not only help businesses with networked support but also to create a

positive financial impact on the companies and the communities within which they operate. For more information or to see the complete list of Ventures and Activators, please visit coralus.world.

