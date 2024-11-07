Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
World Bank Grant To Tonga To Address Non-Communicable Diseases And Strengthen Health Services

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 6:41 pm
Press Release: World Bank

NUKU’ALOFA, November 7, 2024 – The World Bank has approved a grant to help Tonga meet the growing challenge of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease. The US$30 million grant for the Health Enhancement and Resiliency in Tonga (HEART) Project will benefit all Tongans, especially more than 15,000 people residing in Vava’u and the Niuas, where service delivery capacity will be expanded.

“Non-communicable diseases are a significant health issue in Tonga, said Hon. Tiofilusi Tiueti, Tonga’s Minister for Finance. “This project is crucial in addressing these challenges in a holistic manner, from changing behaviors, to rebuilding climate-resilient hospitals—all aiming to improve the health and well-being of Tongans, especially those in remote areas in the northern islands.”

The project aims to develop an innovative system for preventing, detecting, and managing non-communicable diseases that can potentially serve as a model in the Pacific. This comprehensive approach includes policy development; communications; service delivery design; and the strengthening of primary health care through the development of healthcare workers, the provision of advanced medical equipment, and the integration of digital technology.

“We are proud to be working alongside key development partners to support the Tongan Government in its efforts to build a healthier and more resilient future for its people,” said Stefano Mocci, World Bank Country Manager for the South Pacific.

The project will also offer extensive education and training for healthcare workers and support the reconstruction of the Prince Wellington Ngu Hospital in Vava'u. New buildings will be designed to withstand natural disasters, ensuring continuity in the provision of health services while also being green and efficient. The project aligns with the Tonga Strategic Development Framework II (TSDFII) 2015–2025 and the Tongan National NCD Strategy.

