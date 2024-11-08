New Zealand Businesses Deliver $340 Million Trade Boost For New Zealand In China

New Zealand business with Minister for Trade, Hon Todd McClay, New Zealand Ambassador to China, Graham Morton, and NZTE Chief Executive, Peter Chrisp. (Photo/Supplied)

This week in China, New Zealand companies announced deals that amounted to more than $340 million in projected new export business over the next three years.

Minister for Trade, Hon Todd McClay, joined NZTE at two New Zealand-China Business-to-Business Partnership events, held in Shanghai during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on 5 November and in Guangzhou, southern China, on 7 November.

Minister for Trade, Hon Todd McClay addresses New Zealand Businesses. (Photo/Supplied)

At the events, 17 New Zealand companies, who are supported by NZTE in China, unveiled new business partnership initiatives.

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Chief Executive, Peter Chrisp, said: “China is a significant market for New Zealand businesses. At 4.6% annual GDP growth rate, the China economy has been a bit slower than we have been used to. However, there are still plenty of opportunities and upside for those who are committed.

“The Chinese market never stands still. There are always new consumer niches, new channels to market, new local competition, and increasingly Chinese consumers are preferring Chinese brands. This market is dynamic and fast moving.

“Even in the face of this we are seeing increased growth in our exports to China across health, nutrition and wellbeing products, while our traditional exports, like high-quality food and beverage, remain in high demand by Chinese consumers.

“Having 60 businesses en masse in China created a ‘halo’ effect where the New Zealand story and reputation were made stronger than having companies visit individually. There is always a lot of benefit in going to the market as Team New Zealand. This week’s strong engagement marks another positive step towards the Government’s goal to double the value of exports in the next 10 years.”

In Shanghai, Whittaker’s Chocolate signed an exclusive agreement with a Chinese distributor with the aim of doubling its online sales in the next three years.

“We are very excited about our new partnership and the potential here in China. New Zealand has a great reputation for producing high quality products loved by Chinese consumers, so we know there is plenty of opportunity to grow the Whittaker’s brand further,” said Holly Whittaker, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Whittaker’s Chocolate.

Kevin Maurice, Founder and CEO of Atrax Group, which signed two strategic agreements with Chinese aviation partners in Guangzhou, said:

“We are pleased to be a part of the Minister’s visit to Guangzhou and grateful to NZTE for the ongoing support to develop our business here. Our new partnerships demonstrate the growing diversity of New Zealand’s exports to China. We are proud to be bringing our world-leading technology to this dynamic market.”

While in Shanghai, the Minister visited New Zealand exhibitors, hosted a series of business events to help raise the profile of New Zealand’s trade capabilities, and spoke at the re-opening of New Zealand Central, New Zealand’s bespoke business and event space in Shanghai. In Guangzhou, the Minister visited New Zealand manufacturing company Cossiga, as well as a major Chinese produce distribution partner and senior leadership of a significant retailer to strengthen relationships and seek out new business opportunities.

Notes:

CIIE is the world’s largest import fair with Over 3,400 exhibitors and 400,000 visitors from 50 countries. This year 58 businesses from New Zealand exhibited at the event – the most since the event began in 2018.

Among the New Zealand companies advancing business initiatives at the NZTE events in Shanghai and Guangzhou were Meat Industry Association, Deer Industry New Zealand, GMP Dairy, Good Health, Grin Natural, Mr Apple, Whittakers, The Manuka Collective, Unipharm, Atrax Group New Zealand Ltd, Gallagher Security, Auckland Uniservices Ltd, Freshco, NIG Nutritionals, GMP Pharmaceuticals and Spring Sheep Dairy.

Other New Zealand companies to advance business initiatives with the Minister at CIIE were Maui Food Group Ltd, Fonterra, Theland, Silver Fern Farms, Goodman Fielder, Rockit Global, Comvita, MitoQ, Pharma New Zealand and me today.

In the year to June 2024, New Zealand exported over $20 billion dollars in goods and services to China, representing over 20% of our total exports. The total value in two-way trade was $38 billion in the same period. New Zealand’s strong economic relationship with China is by the underpinned by the New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement, which has seen the value of New Zealand’s exports quadruple since it was first signed in 2008.

NZTE works intensively with 130 exporters in China and provides support to a further 200 operating in the market.

