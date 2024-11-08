Celebrating Excellence In Auckland’s Civil Construction Industry: Honouring Talent, Innovation, And Sustainability

On Saturday, 2nd November, the annual Auckland Civil Construction Industry Awards celebrated the very best across diverse categories, recognising achievements that are shaping the future of the region’s infrastructure. This year’s awards highlighted not only technical expertise but also leadership, community contributions, and innovation within the sector.

These awards are a testament to the dedication and ambition within Auckland’s civil construction industry, showcasing the remarkable individuals and companies building, enhancing, and sustaining the infrastructure driving Auckland’s growth.

Individual Excellence in Civil Construction

Apprentice of the Year: Paul Vase, Fulton Hogan

Recognised for exceptional learning drive, leadership, and community contributions.

Paul Vase, Fulton Hogan Recognised for exceptional learning drive, leadership, and community contributions. Young Engineer of the Year: Zach Schuster, Brian Perry Civil

Honoured for leadership, community impact, and professional excellence.

Zach Schuster, Brian Perry Civil Honoured for leadership, community impact, and professional excellence. Outstanding Individual of the Year: Ben Parsonage, Downer

Celebrated for his significant personal and leadership contributions to the industry.

Ben Parsonage, Downer Celebrated for his significant personal and leadership contributions to the industry. Woman in Contracting: Samantha Riley, Downer

Acknowledged for her commitment and contributions to civil contracting projects.

Technology and Innovation

Excellence in Sustainability Innovation: HydroVac, Materials Recycling Plant

Awarded for a sustainable process benefiting the environment and community.

Excellence in Onsite/Management Innovation: Mt Messenger Alliance, Mt Messenger Cableway

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Recognised for innovative project management enhancing team efficiency and delivery.

Excellence in Product Innovation: March Construction, Low-carbon Concrete for Oakley Creek Slip and Shared Path Remediation

Celebrated for utilising an environmentally friendly product innovation.

Project Awards The Project Awards honour projects that excelled in client satisfaction, optimised processes, and overcame challenges—showcasing the dedication and expertise that define excellence in civil construction.

The Project Awards honour projects that excelled in client satisfaction, optimised processes, and overcame challenges—showcasing the dedication and expertise that define excellence in civil construction. Category A (<$1M): Groundfix – Remuera Slip Repair

Groundfix – Remuera Slip Repair Category B ($1M–$10M): March Cato – St Georges Bay Road Emergency Recovery

March Cato – St Georges Bay Road Emergency Recovery Category C ($0–$20M): CB Civil – Kahika Rising Main and Diversions

CB Civil – Kahika Rising Main and Diversions Category D ($20M–$50M): Fulton Hogan – Dunkirk Road Wastewater Capacity Upgrade

Fulton Hogan – Dunkirk Road Wastewater Capacity Upgrade Category E (>$50M): Fletcher Construction & ACCIONA Construction Joint Venture – Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth Motorway Project

The Hynds Supreme Award

In a fitting close to the evening, the prestigious Hynds Supreme Award was presented to Fletcher Construction and ACCIONA Construction Joint Venture for their ambitious work on the Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth Motorway Project, an endeavour exemplifying civil construction excellence in Auckland.

These awards celebrate the individuals and organisations who shape Auckland’s skyline and infrastructure with skill, dedication, and vision. From apprentices to industry leaders, every winner exemplifies the values and passion that drive Auckland’s civil construction industry forward.

© Scoop Media

