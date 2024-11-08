IHC Announces New Chief Executive – Andrew Crisp

Andrew Crisp (Photo/Supplied)

IHC New Zealand is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew Crisp to the position of Group Chief Executive.

IHC Board Chair Tony Shaw says Andrew was a standout candidate and is well placed to lead the large-scale and complex organisation into its next phase starting late January 2025.

Andrew is presently the Chief Executive of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and has a strong background in strategic organisational leadership with a commitment to initiatives that make a difference in people’s lives.

“The IHC Board is delighted to welcome Andrew as a seasoned Chief Executive with a track record of delivering excellent outcomes for those in need at times of complex growth and change. Andrew is a strategic and empathetic leader with excellent connections and experience,” says Tony.

IHC was founded 75 years ago and has a rich and proud history of advocating for people with intellectual disabilities and providing connections, support and services through donations and government-funded services.

Andrew says he is looking forward to leading a New Zealand icon that provides community programmes, disability services and housing to thousands of New Zealanders.

Current IHC Group Chief Executive Ralph Jones retires after 33 years at IHC and more than two decades as Chief Executive. Tony says he leaves big shoes to fill.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ralph’s time as Chief Executive has seen significant growth and investment, and he says he is enormously proud of the organisation IHC is today and that people are the centre of what IHC does. Under Ralph’s leadership IHC has continued to innovate despite consistent underfunding.

Ralph is an experienced operational leader but has also been a champion of IHC’s mission and values and hasn’t taken the easy path. “Where there is inequality or injustice Ralph has thrown the weight of IHC behind standing up to address the issue or offering better and fairer options for people,” says Tony.

IHC has developed two new entities under Ralph’s leadership providing social housing and individualised disability services (Accessible Properties and Choices NZ). Ralph also established the IHC Foundation as an independent Trust that funds a wide range of projects that benefit people with intellectual disability and their families throughout New Zealand.

Ralph was recently honoured with both NZDSN and IHC New Zealand Life Memberships. He says he’s proud of IHC’s sector leadership and generosity but admits there’s far more that needs to be done.

“It is an honour to congratulate both Ralph Jones on his retirement and Andrew Crisp on his new role,” says Tony Shaw.

“IHC is in good heart and health and continues to build on its rich history to make a difference in people’s lives every day.”

© Scoop Media

