EVT Recognised For Excellence In Hospitality

QT Auckland / Supplied

EVT Hotels & Resorts properties and personnel across New Zealand received several accolades at the 2024 HM Aotearoa-Pacific Awards, held in Auckland last Friday. The event saw hotel industry professionals from across the country and the wider Pacific gather to celebrate personal and company excellence in Hotel and Accommodation.

QT Auckland Esther Kitchen / Supplied

QT Auckland was awarded the coveted titles of New Zealand Boutique Hotel, and New Zealand Hotel Restaurant for Esther, led by Executive Chef Sean Connolly. Since its opening in 2020, QT Auckland has quickly become synonymous with quirky luxury and unparalleled customer service. A delightful escape that reflects its harbourside locale and bursting with design-led details, both the hotel and restaurant have a reputation of exceeding expectations and delivering deliciously unexpected experiences.

Rydges Rotorua was given a Highly Commended in the New Zealand Regional Property category. Since Rydges took over operations in 2022, the hotel has gone from strength to strength, offering not only a family-friendly retreat for travellers but a hub for locals as well.

Rydges Rotorua / Supplied

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In the South Island, the Rydges Latimer Christchurch and its Rydges Marketing teams were recognised for their Decade of Decadence by Bloody Mary’s campaign, winning the Marketing Campaign award. The campaign honoured the restaurant’s decade-long journey by highlighting its history, culinary excellence, and unique dining experiences, meeting objectives and exceeding expectations.

Tuané Olivier, National Account Director New Zealand – Inbound & Sport, was recognised with the Sales Associate award. She has been with EVT since 2021 and is renowned for her work ethic and ability to form strong relationships quickly.

Simon White, EVT General Manager for New Zealand Operations, says it was a special evening for EVT. “It is fantastic to see a number of colleagues and hotels across the business celebrated at the prestigious HM Awards. EVT is full of Daymakers, our staff dedicated to providing the best hospitality experience for guests, whether it’s at reception, in the restaurant, behind the scenes or in the Corporate Office. It’s what makes it such a vibrant place to work and I’m thrilled to see the teams recognised in this way – it’s a reflection of the efforts the wider Group put in each and every day.”

EVT was recognised with a total of 25 finalists across 13 categories in the New Zealand awards. The company has three General Managers up for the New Zealand General Manager Award, which will be announced in Sydney on 29 November; Jeff Hermes – GM Rydges Wellington Airport, Jeremy Black – GM QT Queenstown & Rydges Queenstown and Kent Breeze – GM Rydges Rotorua.

EVT 2024 HM Awards:

Rydges Rotorua – Highly Commended, New Zealand Regional Property

QT Auckland – Winner, New Zealand Boutique Hotel

Esther Restaurant, QT Auckland – Winner, New Zealand Hotel Restaurant

Decade of Decadence by Bloody Mary’s, Rydges Christchurch – Winner, Marketing Campaign

Tuané Olivier – Sales Associate

About EVT

Entertainment businesses that excite every sense. Commercial Ventures driven by a passion for new opportunities. Travel businesses that always feel local and authentic.

In a world of cookie-cutters, EVT is reshaping what’s possible in experience and commercial opportunity. Backed by our team of Daymakers, we go all the way to elevate our people, customers, communities, and environment every day.

© Scoop Media

