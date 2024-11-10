Two Powerball Players Win $5.25 Million

9 November 2024

Two lucky Powerball players from Pōkeno and Tauranga will be toasting a special win after each winning $5.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Pōkeno Superette in Pōkeno and Park Mini Mart in Tauranga.

The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winners are the eighteenth and nineteenth Powerball multi-millionaires of 2024, and the win comes just weeks after $30.2 million was won at Albany Central Superette.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Shopping Fresh in Kaikohe and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after winning $100,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were both sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 6 8 June $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 7 8 June $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 8 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 9 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 10 8 June $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 11 8 June $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato 13 19 June $5.5 million Impulse Snacks & Lotto Waitara 14 10 August $44.67 million MyLotto Auckland 15 7 September $17.7 million MyLotto Auckland 16 11 September $4.3 million MyLotto Hibiscus Coast 17 23 October $30.2 million Albany Central Superette Auckland 18 9 November $5.25 million Pōkeno Superette Pōkeno 19 9 November $5.25 million Park Mini Mart Tauranga

