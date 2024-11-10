Two Powerball Players Win $5.25 Million
9 November 2024
Two lucky Powerball players from Pōkeno and Tauranga will be toasting a special win after each winning $5.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Pōkeno Superette in Pōkeno and Park Mini Mart in Tauranga.
The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winners are the eighteenth and nineteenth Powerball multi-millionaires of 2024, and the win comes just weeks after $30.2 million was won at Albany Central Superette.
Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Shopping Fresh in Kaikohe and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after winning $100,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were both sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Powerball wins in 2024:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|1
|27 January
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|2
|10 February
|$8.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hawke’s Bay
|3
|2 March
|$12.3 million
|MyLotto
|Otago
|4
|13 April
|$30.16 million
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|5
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Pak n Save Wairau Road
|Auckland
|6
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Woolworths Metro
|Auckland
|7
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Royal Oak Mall Lotto
|Auckland
|8
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|9
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|10
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Shop Rite Dairy
|Hamilton
|11
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|New World Hastings
|Hastings
|12
|12 June
|$4.5 million
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|13
|19 June
|$5.5 million
|Impulse Snacks & Lotto
|Waitara
|14
|10 August
|$44.67 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|15
|7 September
|$17.7 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|16
|11 September
|$4.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hibiscus Coast
|17
|23 October
|$30.2 million
|Albany Central Superette
|Auckland
|18
|9 November
|$5.25 million
|Pōkeno Superette
|Pōkeno
|19
|9 November
|$5.25 million
|Park Mini Mart
|Tauranga