Local E-Waste Company Echo Partners With One NZ Aiming For Record-Breaking E-Waste Collection Day

Leading New Zealand e-waste company Echo anticipates a record-breaking amount of e-waste to be collected as part of its upcoming E-Day at Go Media Stadium.

The event is being held on November 16 between 9am and 3pm in partnership with One NZ and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and is anticipated to see over 40,000 kg’s worth of e-waste collected, the equivalent of 14 full sized elephants.

Echo’s CEO Patrick Moynahan says: “We encourage any households or businesses who have been wondering how to safely dispose of their e-waste to head along and be part of this exciting day!”

“These events are a great way for Kiwi businesses to dispose of their electronics responsibly. We know more than half (61%) of New Zealand businesses didn’t dispose of e-waste properly with a recycler in the last year.

“In fact, only a quarter have formal policies in place for disposing of electronics. We want to help educate people and give them the know-how on proper disposal e-waste.

“It’s very concerning many Kiwi businesses don’t – or do not know how to – recycle e-waste. Approximately 98,000,000 kgs of e-waste is generated every year in Aotearoa New Zealand, with only 2% of this diverted from landfill and recycled properly.

“We know old electronic goods ending up in landfill and leeching toxic materials into Aotearoa’s ecosystem, an unsustainable habit painting a stark picture for the future of our environment.”

One NZ’s Head of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs Nicky Preston says: “The desire for One NZ to sponsor this day stems from our Sustainability Kaupapa, and commitment to creating a greener Aotearoa. E-waste is one of our most important and material environmental issues, and we want to avoid tech and electronic gear ending up in landfill wherever possible.

“We aim to recycle at least 95% of our network waste, and support our customer's with mobile phone recycling via RE:MOBILE. We're now pleased to go further by giving Aucklanders the opportunity to get rid of their e-waste for free - and even better, at the home of the mighty One NZ Warriors. Up the Wahs! “

“We’re hoping through initiatives like E-Days we can turn the tide on improper e-waste disposal and shift how Kiwi households and businesses think about recycling,” says Moynahan.

