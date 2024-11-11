Energy Sector “Broken”; Sector Leaders To Meet To Discuss Future

Developing solutions to structural problems facing the energy sector will be the focus when sector leaders from the Upper North Island gather in Auckland for a forum on 4 December.

The forum is hosted by the Auckland Business Chamber, together with policy and advocacy organisation the Northern Infrastructure Forum (NIF) and will be attended by senior executives from companies involved in energy generation, transmission, retail, and investment, as well as major users, thought leaders and officials.

Hon Shane Jones, Associate Minister of Energy, is a keynote speaker.

Auckland Business Chamber CEO Simon Bridges says that sustained high energy costs are one of the biggest challenges facing the economy.

“Businesses of all sizes are being crippled by energy costs, and the pressure is greatest here in the Upper North Island – this is where the bulk of the country’s demand is located, but we’re a long way from major sources of supply.”

Mr Bridges says that warmer temperatures and recent rainfall have eased the supply-demand imbalance, but that it will be short-lived.

“Fundamentally, the sector is broken, and we’re going to keep experiencing periodic crises – and see small and large businesses go under – until we do something about it. We need reforms that unlock increased generation and enable competitive, affordable prices.”

NIF Executive Director Barney Irvine says there is plenty of consensus across the sector about the types of changes that are required.

“This event is about giving key players in the sector the chance to come together, identify challenges and solutions, and speak with one voice.”

As well as hearing from keynote speakers and an expert panel, attendees will participate in a facilitated discussion about the future of the sector.

The findings of that discussion will be used to develop an action plan, which the Chamber and NIF will share with decision-makers, sector stakeholders, and the public following the event. The action plan will serve as the basis for on-going advocacy efforts focusing on much-needed change.

