Sistema Proposes Sacking Over 100 Workers

Workers at Sistema’s Auckland plant are gutted to learn the company intends to cut their 407-strong workforce to 305, meaning 102 people will lose their jobs.

The plastics manufacturer, which produces popular plastic storage products for both domestic and international markets, says the proposal is the result of declining sales and increasing costs.

Ma Roberts, a Sistema worker and E tū Industry Convenor for Manufacturing and Food, says the news is hard to take.

“We’ve known about this possibility for a while, but for many it still seems like a real surprise,” Ma says.

“Work has been slowing down since last year, and we know the production costs have risen for the company. But people rely on this work to get by, and for many workers this job is the best opportunity they have.”

Ma says the workforce is experiencing a sense of dread about the future.

“Many workers have English as a second language and are worried they could have trouble finding new work. We have older workers too, who could struggle. There is a lot of fear around what is to come.

“It is especially hard this close to Christmas, which is a stressful and expensive time for many people. Employees have seen that work has been quiet for a long time now, so it’s a disappointment that this is being brought up right before Christmas when families are under pressure.

“The company has offered voluntary redundancy which is good, but we will need a fair and transparent process to figure out who gets to keep their job, and those who don’t will need as much support from the company as possible.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

E tū Director Georgie Dansey says she understands the position the company is in, but stresses that the company can do a lot to help support the workers who will lose their jobs.

“As we begin consultation around this proposal, the immediate and longer-term interests of affected workers must be front and centre,” Georgie says.

“There are promising early signs that E tū can work with the company to support the workers. For example, they are offering a paid four-week notice period without a requirement to work, and an extra four weeks’ pay after that. This will certainly help people who have lost their jobs to get back on their feet.

“However, we know there is a lot more companies can do in this situation. We’d like to see support for training and skills development, for example help with developing numeracy and literacy to give workers a better shot in the job market.

“This is what a Just Transition is all about – ensuring the effects of industry pressures do not fall unfairly on the shoulders of the people doing the work.”

© Scoop Media