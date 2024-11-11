New President For Motor Trade Association

Photo/Supplied

Members of the Motor Trade Association (MTA) have elected current Board member and respected industry figure Sturrock Saunders as President of the peak automotive industry organisation.

Mr Saunders succeeds Bob Boniface in the role.

“I am thrilled and honoured to follow in the significant footsteps of not only Bob but all those who have gone before me for more than 100 years,” Mr Saunders says.

“I would like to pay tribute to Bob for his leadership and guidance during his term as President and Director. He leaves the Board with MTA in fantastic shape and more established than ever as the voice of the automotive industry.”

MTA’s membership currently sits at 4250, believed to be the highest in its history, from across every sector of the industry.

“My vision for MTA is first, to further cement our position as the undisputed peak body for automotive. Through our advocacy, we already have the ear and respect of Government, and we want to build on that,” Mr Saunders says.

“Secondly, we already offer excellent value and support for members with a comprehensive range of benefits which we will strive to develop and improve.

“And thirdly, to reinforce our commitment and promise to all New Zealanders that MTA and MTA members stand for professionalism, quality and trust.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Mr Saunders and his family have been associated with MTA for many years and made a significant contribution to its success and the automotive industry. He has proven track record of success in business, leadership and governance in the automotive sector.

Before his election as President, Mr Saunders was the Vice-President of MTA. He is a Board member of Auto Stewardship NZ, Finance and Risk Chair of Tyrewise, Chairman of Inspiring Futures Foundation, Director of VTNZ, and a previous MITO Director.

His father Lawrie also served on the MTA Board, as well as the MTF Board. Lawrie Saunders established Mayfield Motors in 1965, which Sturrock and wife Jo took over in 2002 and sold in 2015.

The Motor Trade Association (MTA) was founded in 1917. MTA currently represents more than 4000 businesses within the automotive industry.Members include automotive repairers (both heavy and light vehicle),collision repair,service stations, vehicle importers and distributors and vehicle sales. The automotive industryemploys 62,700peopleand contributesaround $5.5billionto the economy.

© Scoop Media

