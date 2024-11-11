Storeman Killed In Racking Collapse

Nine tonnes of badly loaded steel fell and killed a Christchurch man, in what WorkSafe New Zealand says is a stark warning to any business that uses storage racks or shelving as part of its operations.

33-year-old Franchesco Krueger was sweeping underneath racking, when it collapsed on him at United Steel in Wigram in November 2020.

A WorkSafe investigation found glaring safety gaps, with the racking not cross-braced or bolted to the floor for stability. The business did not conduct regular and effective safety inspections, and investigators also found the rack design had no professional engineering input.

United Steel has now been sentenced for the health and safety failures that contributed to the death of its storeman.

“This is a tragic incident that should never have occurred, if United Steel had managed its risks,” says WorkSafe’s area investigation manager, Steve Kelly.

International best practice guidance exists on the safe racking of steel products, and WorkSafe also has information on working safely with pallet racking systems.

“A professional engineer or a similarly qualified expert is best to advise on any commercial or industrial racking bigger than what you have at home in the garage. Shelving should be fit for purpose and stable fixings in an industrial setting like this are a must.”

“Businesses should conduct regular inspections to enable early detection of damage, missing parts, or improper installation which can help avoid a catastrophic collapse. WorkSafe also recommends all racking systems have clear signage showing the maximum weight that can be safely held, and any specified load configurations to avoid overloading,” says Steve Kelly.

Businesses must manage their risks and where they don't WorkSafe will take action. This is part of our role to influence businesses to meet their responsibilities and keep people healthy and safe.

Manufacturing is one of New Zealand’s most dangerous sectors, which is why it’s a focus of WorkSafe’s new strategy. Our priority plan for the sector targets metal fabrication as a specific source of high harm. WorkSafe’s targeted frontline activities in manufacturing will be increasing as there are opportunities to significantly improve health and safety performance, reduce acute and chronic harm, and address inequities.

